Not only has she been mistaken for DJ Havana Brown on a night out before, but she's pretty handy in a one-on-one contest. Sophie Welsh speaks to Geelong defender Claudia Gunjaca about why she's afraid of cargo ships and having two different coffee orders

Claudia Gunjaca poses for a photo on Geelong's team photo day on August 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we head into AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

From being mistaken for DJ Havana Brown to being terrified of cargo ships, some of the answers did surprise us.

Up next is Geelong defender Claudia Gunjaca, who was a huge part of the Cats' surge in 2023.

But there's more to Claudia than her footballing ability.

What’s your middle name?

Emma.

Is there a story behind your middle name?

There's no story behind it besides the fact I think mum couldn't think of a name.

What’s your hometown?

Geelong born and bred.

What’s your greatest fear?

I have the most irrational fear of moths and giant cargo ships.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I'm allergic to bananas.

Steak night or parma night?

Steak – eye fillet, medium rare.

What’s your coffee order?

Skinny latte in the morning, long black in the arvo.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphins!

Claudia Gunjaca (left) and Meg McDonald celebrate a win during round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Solo to training but carpool to games.

Who do you carpool with?

Usually with Channy [Chantel Emonson] and Croc [Julia Crockett-Grills].

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Not to fret or stress about things before they actually happen, as most of the time it's never as bad as anticipated.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Funk in Geelong West for coffee!

Claudia Gunjaca and Sophie Alexander compete for the ball during the AFLW R6 match between Geelong and Essendon at Reid Oval on October 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Channy [Chantel Emonson]!!

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Flynny [Elise Coventry]!

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Slick-back ponytail.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

Yes, I'm a physiotherapist.

Is it full-time or part-time?

I've had to drop down hours so I'm part-time now.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

The 2018 World Cup semi-final when Croatia beat England 2-1 to go into their first World Cup final. Our family is Croatian and it was amazing to see such a small nation do so well.

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

I once got mistaken for DJ Havana Brown on a night out and managed to score free drinks all night.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Anh Chi Em in Highton (Vietnamese) for dinner.

Recommend a movie or book.

I love the movie Age of Adaline.

Catch Claudia in action when Geelong takes on Melbourne in AFLW Week One on Saturday 31 August 2024 at 7.15pm AEST.