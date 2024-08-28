Ash Centra celebrates a goal during Vic Country's Marsh Under-18s Championships clash against Western Australia on August 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SOMETIMES a player comes along and changes the entire structure of your weekend.

They're so good you cancel your plans to settle in and watch them play.

We call that appointment viewing.

2024 draft prospect Ash Centra is that, in every sense of the phrase.

If you haven't seen her play before, you'll need to only watch a few highlights to understand why.

The 174cm midfielder dictates the pace of the game like a maestro conductor.

When everyone else seems to be zooming around, the ball falls into her hands and time slows down.

Opponents will sprint to tackle her, but it's the same result on repeat.

A spin, a fend-off or a sidestep.

She refuses to be rushed on the field and is always considered in her decision making.

Ash Centra handballs during the Coates Talent League clash between Bendigo and Gippsland on June 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

And at the end of that, she'll launch a low dart inside 50 so sharp that the defenders will never even have a hope of spoiling.

Pinpoint precision.

Her kicking is outstanding, while her overhead marking will also catch your eye.

Centra's big games are truly enormous.

Ash Centra in action during Gippsland Power's Coates Talent League clash against Bendigo Pioneers on June 2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

She began her season in the Coates Talent League for the Gippsland Power with 47 disposals and four goals.

The Western Jets were on the wrong end of a four-goal, 30-disposal performance a few weeks later.

The Rebels (34 disposals and two goals) and the Dragons (29 disposals and two goals) were perhaps spared a touch.

This year's draft crop is star-studded, so recruiters will no doubt vary in their opinions on who will be the best player.

But just as fans from every team felt the first time Harley Reid took over a game this year, sometimes a player is just positively electric to watch.

And Ash Centra will be the next reason why you clear out your weekend schedule.