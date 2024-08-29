She's played soccer for Melbourne Victory and co-hosts a vodcast for AFL.com.au, but there's more to Sarah Rowe than meets the eye

Sarah Rowe poses for a photo during Collingwood's team photo day on July 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we head into AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

From working for two former AFL greats to appearing on a dating show, some of the answers did surprise us.

Next up is Collingwood midfielder Sarah Rowe, a cross-code star who balances her AFLW with soccer commitments both for Melbourne Victory and back in her native Ireland, as well as co-hosting Tagged, AFL.com.au's player-led vodcast.

But there's more to Sarah than her sporting ability.

Learn More 31:32

What’s your middle name?

My middle name is Linda.

Is there a story behind your middle name?

It’s my grandmothers middle name too.

What’s your hometown?

Ballina, County Mayo in Ireland.

Sarah Rowe (left) and Jess Low in action during an AFLW practice match between Fremantle and Collingwood on August 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

What’s your greatest fear?

To lose someone close to me.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I went on a dating show a few years ago! I also work a lot outside of football and enjoy quiet time with myself more than people would suspect.

Steak night or parma night?

Steak night.

What’s your coffee order?

Almond cappuccino.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin.

Drive solo to training or carpool? If so, who do you carpool with?

I usually go solo, but sometimes with Ruby Schleicher.

Ruby Schleicher and Sarah Rowe pose for a photo at the W Awards on November 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

The saying 'those who mind don’t matter, and those who matter don’t mind.'

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Pillar of Salt cafe, the Union Hotel in Richmond, Blacksmith Bar.

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Ruby Schleicher.

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Tom Wilson and Justin Leppitsch.

Learn More 05:22

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Ponytail.

Do you still have a job outside of football? If so is it full-time or part-time?

I’m working part-time at Eclat (Nick Maxwell’s co-working space) and part-time at Performance By Design leadership consultancy (Paul Roos' company).

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

People say Blake Lively - I wish!

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

For a coffee it would be Cheeky Monkey and dinner would be Future Future.

Recommend a movie or book.

Books I’d recommend are Boundaries, Atomic Habits, The Greatest Mindset and 5am Club.

Catch Sarah in action when Collingwood takes on Sydney in the AFLW season-opener on Friday, 30 August 2024 at 7.15pm ACST. Tickets available now