Ahead of her AFLW debut, No.1 draft pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner has spoken about her family's deep connection to the Western Bulldogs

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner poses for a photo at a 2023 NAB AFLW Draft media opportunity on December 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

KRISTIE-LEE Weston-Turner's grandmother was a member of the Western Bulldogs cheer squad for more than 30 years, and while her dementia means she can no longer go to games, her love for the Dogs is carried on through her granddaughter.

Weston-Turner was drafted by the Bulldogs with the coveted No.1 pick at the AFLW Draft in December, much to the joy of her die-hard Bulldogs-supporting family.

Learn More 00:39

"My nan was in the cheer squad for like, 30-odd years, and would drive up to Sydney, go to Perth, go to Ballarat," Weston-Turner told AFL.com.au.

"She wasn't at the draft because she's in a nursing home. So she was absolutely stoked when I went in and showed her the Bulldogs [kit].

"I remember, I think it was the most recent Grand Final that the Dogs were in, she like, set up all these Bulldog photos and there's a photo of her waving the flag outside her house, and it's just decked out in Bulldogs colours. It's just so cute.

"I'm gonna try [to bring her to watch a game]. Hopefully I can play a couple of home games, and I'd love to have her there, get a few photos, but her dementia has taken a pretty big toll."

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner poses for a photo with family at the 2023 NAB AFLW Draft on December 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Weston-Turner comes from a family full of Bulldogs supporters, with her uncle infamously pulling up his shirt on draft night to show off a huge Western Bulldogs tattoo over his torso.

"It's more so if you don't go for the Bulldogs then you're not welcome at Christmas," Weston-Turner said.

"When I told them that I was getting interviewed by the Dogs, they were just absolutely stoked."

As for the pressure of expectation that comes with being the No.1 draft pick? Weston-Turner is adamant she's unaffected.

"I don't think I feel it whatsoever. I don't go through life wanting to live up to other people's expectations," she said.

"I know what I've got to do within the club and within myself to, you know, get a few games under my belt and hopefully perform well.

"I know that I've set high standards for myself, and I think that's all that matters.

"So if I do the work, which I know I do, then I know I can get wherever I want."

Learn More 01:41

Weston-Turner is one of four Bulldogs draftees named to make their debuts on Saturday against Greater Western Sydney.

The quartet forms just part of a new-look Western Bulldogs side in 2024, with a new coach, a new general manager of women's football, a new list manager, and a new captain.

After the trials and tribulations of last season, which saw the side win just one game and cop public sprays from their coach in post-match press conferences several times, the stage is set for the Dogs to write themselves a new chapter.

Catch Kristie-Lee in action when the Western Bulldogs take on Greater Western Sydney in AFLW Week One on Saturday, August 31 at 1.05pm AEST. Tickets available now