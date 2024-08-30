They played together for three years in Melbourne's forward line, but Alyssa Bannan is hoping to emulate Daisy Pearce's off-field traits as she inherits Pearce's old guernsey number

Alyssa Bannan poses for a photo during Melbourne's AFLW team photo day on July 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ALYSSA Bannan at full flights is a thing of wonder.

Bolting down the wing, ball tucked under her arm, bouncing it on the deck every so often as she streams towards the goal square.

Someone who had a front row seat to the Bannan show is AFLW legend Daisy Pearce, who played in the forward line with Bannan for the last three seasons of her career.

While Pearce's on-field legacy is well-documented, it's her off-field impact that has left a mark on Bannan, who now wears Pearce's iconic number six guernsey.

"I had a really strong on-field connection with her there, but I think off-field as well, she has been a pioneer of AFLW and getting to learn from her and pick her brain, I guess to have that friendship off-field as well definitely is something I'm super honoured to have," Bannan told AFL.com.au.

"And part of the reason that when I got asked if I wanted the number six, there was no hesitation to take it, because I'm carrying on the legacy of someone who's really important to me, really important to the club, and someone who I just overall am inspired to look up to and I continue to do that, even though she's not playing with me anymore.

"She's definitely someone that I'd love to have in my life.

"At the end of the day if I have kids in the future, and they end up like her, that is honestly more than more than I could ever dream of."

