She's the definition of a pocket rocket, with a bubbly personality and an infectious energy. Meet Carlton draftee Lila Keck

Lila Keck poses for a photo during Carlton's AFLW team photo day on August 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we head into AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

From a hidden shyness to her celebrity doppelganger, some of the answers did surprise us.

Next up is Carlton draftee Lila Keck, whose personality is only matched in size by her talent.

But there's more to Lila than her footy smarts.

What’s your middle name?

Jane.

Is there a story behind your middle name?

It’s my mum's middle name.

What’s your hometown?

Bendigo, Victoria.

What’s your greatest fear?

Falling from a height.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I can be shy.

Steak night or parma night?

Steak night for sure.

What’s your coffee order?

Soy cap, one sugar.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Solo.

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Take the time to be interested in others' lives no matter what or who you are. Everyone has a story.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc).

Glen Iris Pantry.

Who is your best friend at the club? (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Everyone at the club has been great but I get along really well with Yaz Duursma.

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Kerryn Peterson.

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Low bun.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

Yes, I work at a cafe.

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

Ash Barty.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Brunetti on Lygon St, Carlton.

Recommend a movie or book.

Boy Swallows Universe by Trent Dalton.

