Plenty of change leads to plenty of optimism as the Hawks aim to make their presence felt

Bridie Hipwell, Tahlia Fellows and Kristy Stratton during the AFLW Round 10 match between Geelong and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, November 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE YEARS of teething pain are over for Hawthorn and it's now well and truly ready to make its presence felt in the AFLW competition.

It's been a rocky road for the Hawks since they entered the AFLW at the end of 2022.

Under former head coach Bec Goddard, they made a solid start to life in the big league, winning three games in their maiden campaign.

There were ground-breaking wins, but also some pretty uncompetitive losses, which is to be expected for a team in its infancy.

They went on to win another three in their second season, but all signs point towards an even bigger and better 2024.

The Hawks have a new coach, new captain and new belief.

Daniel Webster is the man who's been given the keys to the car moving forward and he arrives at Bunjil Bagora with some impressive coaching credentials.

Daniel Webster during the Hawthorn AFLW Official Team Photo Day at Waverley Park, July 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Webster was in charge of Brisbane's midfield group last season, with the Lions' engine room an integral part of their premiership success.

He's been in the coaching ranks at a variety of different levels for more than a decade now, having spent time coaching in the NEAFL and both the Brisbane and Queensland State academies.

Webster brings exceptional tactical knowledge and understanding of the game to the table and has a strong focus on building relationships with both his players and staff.

AFLW superstar Emily Bates is set to skipper the side for the first time as well this season. Bates is one of the game's most decorated players, having won the season six AFLW Best and Fairest in addition to four All-Australian blazers and five club best and fairest awards.

Learn More 00:18

Her move to the brown and gold was such a success last year winning the club best and fairest award, and she was able to bring her professionalism and elite standards to a young up and coming group.

Expect the tough inside midfielder to have a bigger and better year again in 2024.

The Hawks also had a bumper trade period, where they were able to attract some strong talent to the club just a year after luring Bates and former Lion Greta Bodey to the club.

Hawthorn pounced on Melbourne duo Casey Sherriff and Eliza West in the trade period who have slotted in seamlessly down at Waverley Park. Both players are set to play vital roles this season for Webster's side.

Casey Sherriff during the AFLW practice match between Sydney and Hawthorn at the SCG, August 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The Hawks also took advantage of the expansion pre-season signing selection process, nabbing Eastern Ranges trio Jess Vukic, Hayley McLaughlin and Laura Stone.

Stone was named captain of the Coates Talent League Girls Team of the Year last year and is a versatile youngster who is set to have an immediate impact at the club. Vukic is a star in the making who will spend time in the forward line while supporting Lucy Wales as well in the ruck.

The Hawks secured Dandenong Stingrays duo Mikayla Williamson and Sophie Butterworth at the draft as well to put a full stop on what had been a bumper off-season haul. Williamson will make her debut this weekend and will provide plenty of running power on the wing.

Four Hawthorn veterans retired at the end of last year – Catherine Brown, Tegan Cunningham, Tamara Luke and Akec Makur Chuot – while another three inaugural players were delisted.

It signalled a form of changing of the guard for the Hawks, who are ready to finally become proper finals contenders this season.

Learn More 05:24

Not only have the Hawks had a strong injection of youth and established talent, but their already existing young brigade are also only going to get better.

Jasmine Fleming is one of the most promising young stars in the competition and is ready to take her game to the next level, while Western Jets product Charlotte Baskaran has played every game possible in her two seasons at the level and is growing before our very eyes.

Sandringham Dragons graduate Bridie Hipwell is preparing to make the forward line her own and second-year midfielder Mattea Breed could be one of the biggest breakout players of the 2024 season. Hipwell booted two goals in the practice match against Sydney, while Breed had 12 clearances from 18 disposals and did a mountain of work as an inside midfielder.

Bodey and Irishwoman Aine McDonagh will spearhead the forward line once more, while last year’s runner up in the best and fairest, Jenna Richardson, is quickly becoming one of the game’s elite defenders. Aileen Gilroy is also a joy to watch and has quickly become a fan favourite in the AFLW competition.

Jenna Richardson during the round five AFLW match between Hawthorn and Brisbane at Kinetic Stadium, October 1, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Former captain and inaugural best and fairest Tilly Lucas-Rodd will no doubt be a crucial cog in Webster's set-up this season too, despite potentially playing some more time off half-back, supporting the likes of veteran Kaitlyn Ashmore on the outside.

There's something special brewing down at Waverley and Hawthorn really is the place to be.

Hawthorn has a strong blend of exciting youth and established star talent which means that 2024 is the year it can really set itself up to push towards a finals campaign.