Who's still sore? Who's nearing a return? Check out your club's injury updates ahead of AFLW week two

AFLW injury list week two. Picture: AFL Media

TAYLA Harris will miss at least this week's clash against Brisbane, while Gold Coast's Alana Gee has been ruled out of the season with an ACL injury.

Rachel Kearns is a test after suffering a chest injury during Geelong's season opener, while West Coast's Roxy Roux is set for a stint on the sidelines with a hand injury sustained during pre-season.

Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Najwa Allen Hamstring 1 week Abbie Ballard Knee 1 week Teah Charlton Foot Test Caitlin Gould Quad Test Tamara Henry Shoulder Test Hannah Munyard Hip Test Updated: September 3, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Shanae Davison Broken wrist 6 weeks Dee Heslop Calf strain 3 weeks Jade Pregelj ACL TBC Updated: September 3, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tarni Brown Calf Test Keeley Skepper Abdomen Test Brooke Vickers Hamstring 4-6 weeks Updated: September 3, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Murieann Atkinson Concussion 1 week Lauren Butler Lower leg 1-2 weeks Bri Davey Ankle Test Kalinda Howarth ACL 8-12 weeks Mikayla Hyde Foot 6-8 weeks Charlotte Taylor Foot 2-3 weeks Tarni White Suspension 3 weeks Updated: September 3, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brooke Brown Calf 6 weeks Amber Clarke Concussion TBA Ellyse Gamble Suspenson 1 week Georgia Gee Calf tightness Test Paige Scott Foot 2 weeks Bonnie Toogood MCL 6-8 weeks Updated: September 3, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Gabby Biedenweg-Webster Calf Test Serena Gibbs Knee 3 weeks Holly Ifould Back 2-3 weeks Mikayla Morrison Knee TBC Ange Stannett ACL Season Updated: September 3, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Rachel Kearns Chest Test Chloe Scheer Toe 5-6 weeks Updated: September 3, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Maddy Brancatisano Ankle 3 weeks Alana Gee ACL Season Meara Girvan Shoulder 3 weeks Vivien Saad Hamstring Test Updated: September 3, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Chloe Dalton Back Season Brodee Mowbray Knee 3-4 weeks Eilish O'Dowd Ankle Test Daisy Walker ACL Season Updated: September 3, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mackenzie Eardley Quad Test Sophie Locke Knee Test Aine McDonagh Shoulder Test Kristy Stratton Hamstring 2-3 weeks Updated: September 3, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jacinta Hose ACL Season Aimee Mackin ACL Season Olivia Purcell Face TBC Jemma Rigoni Groin TBC Saraid Taylor Calf 3 weeks Updated: September 3, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alice O'Loughlin Suspension 1 week Lulu Pullar Calf 2-4 weeks Eliza Shannon Ankle 2-4 weeks Georgia Stubs Ankle Season Updated: September 3, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Georgie Jaques ACL TBA Indy Tahau ACL Season Lauren Young ACL Season Updated: September 3, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Katelyn Cox Knee Season Mackenzie Ford Hamstring Test Sarah Hosking Back/hamstring Test Shelby Knoll ACL Season Montana McKinnon ACL Season Eilish Sheerin Quad 1 week Updated: August 27, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Steph Chiocci ACL 6-8 weeks Rebecca Ott Tibia 6-8 weeks Georgia Patrikios Foot 8 weeks Beth Pinchin Knee Season Updated: September 3, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Maddy Collier Concussion 1 week Julie O'Sullivan Concussion Test Alana Woodward Hand 1 week Updated: September 3, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Olivia Di Donato Quad Test Emily Elkington Concussion TBC Annabel Johnson ACL Season Kayley Kavanagh ACL Season Bella Lewis Knee Test Sophie McDonald Concussion 1 week Courtney Rowley ACL TBC Roxy Roux Hand 3-4 weeks Matilda Sergeant Knee Season Emma Swanson Groin Test Updated: September 3, 2024