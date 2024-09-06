AFL.com.au's panel of expert tipsters is here to help you pick a winner this AFLW season

OUR EXPERTS aren't giving the Western Bulldogs a chance in Friday night's curtain-raiser clash at the MCG, with all 10 tipsters expecting a Port Adelaide win.

Seven of the 10 are tipping reigning premier Brisbane to bounce back from last week's humiliating defeat to overcome fellow competition heavyweight Melbourne in week two.

Meanwhile, Nat Edwards has gone it alone as the only one to tip Fremantle to defeat Adelaide, while Phoebe McWilliams is the only tipster backing Carlton to get the win over Gold Coast.

Bonnie Toogood correctly guessed the margin of Friday night's season opener between Sydney and Collingwood.

Check out our experts' tips below.

GEMMA BASTIANI

Port Adelaide - 30 points

Brisbane

West Coast

Hawthorn

Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Adelaide

Last week: 3

Total: 3

Cumulative margin difference: 5

SARAH BLACK



Port Adelaide - 17 points

Brisbane

West Coast

Hawthorn

Richmond

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

Sydney

Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 5

Cumulative margin difference: 1

DYLAN BOLCH

Port Adelaide - 14 points

Brisbane

Essendon

Hawthorn

Richmond

Gold Coast

St Kilda

North Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 4

Total: 4

Cumulative margin difference: 8

NAT EDWARDS

Port Adelaide - 10 points

Brisbane

West Coast

Hawthorn

Richmond

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Fremantle

Last week: 3

Total: 3

Cumulative margin difference: 9

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Port Adelaide - 35 points

Melbourne

West Coast

Collingwood

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 5

Cumulative margin difference: 3

SARAH OLLE

Port Adelaide - 22 points

Brisbane

West Coast

Hawthorn

Richmond

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Adelaide

Last week: 4

Total: 4

Cumulative margin difference: 6

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Port Adelaide - 12 points

Melbourne

Essendon

Hawthorn

Richmond

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

Sydney

Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 5

Cumulative margin difference: 9

BONNIE TOOGOOD

Port Adelaide - 25 points

Brisbane

Essendon

Collingwood

Richmond

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 5

Cumulative margin difference: 0

LUCY WATKIN

Port Adelaide - 12 points

Melbourne

West Coast

Hawthorn

Richmond

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

Sydney

Adelaide

Last week: 5

Total: 5

Cumulative margin difference: 10

MICHAEL WHITING

Port Adelaide - 20 points

Brisbane

Essendon

Hawthorn

Richmond

Gold Coast

North Melbourne

St Kilda

Adelaide

Last week: 4

Total: 4

Cumulative margin difference: 7

TOTALS

Western Bulldogs 0-10 Port Adelaide

Melbourne 3-7 Brisbane

West Coast 6-4 Essendon

Collingwood 2-8 Hawthorn

Richmond 8-2 Greater Western Sydney

Gold Coast 9-1 Carlton

North Melbourne 10-0 Geelong

St Kilda 7-3 Sydney

Fremantle 1-9 Adelaide



