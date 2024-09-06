OUR EXPERTS aren't giving the Western Bulldogs a chance in Friday night's curtain-raiser clash at the MCG, with all 10 tipsters expecting a Port Adelaide win.
Seven of the 10 are tipping reigning premier Brisbane to bounce back from last week's humiliating defeat to overcome fellow competition heavyweight Melbourne in week two.
Meanwhile, Nat Edwards has gone it alone as the only one to tip Fremantle to defeat Adelaide, while Phoebe McWilliams is the only tipster backing Carlton to get the win over Gold Coast.
Bonnie Toogood correctly guessed the margin of Friday night's season opener between Sydney and Collingwood.
Check out our experts' tips below.
GEMMA BASTIANI
Port Adelaide - 30 points
Brisbane
West Coast
Hawthorn
Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
St Kilda
Adelaide
Last week: 3
Total: 3
Cumulative margin difference: 5
SARAH BLACK
Port Adelaide - 17 points
Brisbane
West Coast
Hawthorn
Richmond
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Sydney
Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 5
Cumulative margin difference: 1
DYLAN BOLCH
Port Adelaide - 14 points
Brisbane
Essendon
Hawthorn
Richmond
Gold Coast
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 4
Total: 4
Cumulative margin difference: 8
NAT EDWARDS
Port Adelaide - 10 points
Brisbane
West Coast
Hawthorn
Richmond
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
St Kilda
Fremantle
Last week: 3
Total: 3
Cumulative margin difference: 9
PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS
Port Adelaide - 35 points
Melbourne
West Coast
Collingwood
Greater Western Sydney
Carlton
North Melbourne
St Kilda
Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 5
Cumulative margin difference: 3
SARAH OLLE
Port Adelaide - 22 points
Brisbane
West Coast
Hawthorn
Richmond
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
St Kilda
Adelaide
Last week: 4
Total: 4
Cumulative margin difference: 6
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Port Adelaide - 12 points
Melbourne
Essendon
Hawthorn
Richmond
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Sydney
Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 5
Cumulative margin difference: 9
BONNIE TOOGOOD
Port Adelaide - 25 points
Brisbane
Essendon
Collingwood
Richmond
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
St Kilda
Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 5
Cumulative margin difference: 0
LUCY WATKIN
Port Adelaide - 12 points
Melbourne
West Coast
Hawthorn
Richmond
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
Sydney
Adelaide
Last week: 5
Total: 5
Cumulative margin difference: 10
MICHAEL WHITING
Port Adelaide - 20 points
Brisbane
Essendon
Hawthorn
Richmond
Gold Coast
North Melbourne
St Kilda
Adelaide
Last week: 4
Total: 4
Cumulative margin difference: 7
TOTALS
Western Bulldogs 0-10 Port Adelaide
Melbourne 3-7 Brisbane
West Coast 6-4 Essendon
Collingwood 2-8 Hawthorn
Richmond 8-2 Greater Western Sydney
Gold Coast 9-1 Carlton
North Melbourne 10-0 Geelong
St Kilda 7-3 Sydney
Fremantle 1-9 Adelaide