THE WESTERN Bulldogs and Port Adelaide will take to footy's grandest stage on Friday evening when the two AFLW sides meet at the MCG.
The Dogs will be looking to course correct after last week's loss to Greater Western Sydney while the Power matched it with Adelaide right until the final siren of last week's Showdown.
The clash also gives Victorian fans a chance to see Port Adelaide's impressive draftees in action, with week one Rising Star nominee Shineah Goody to take to the field alongside fellow South Australian youngsters Piper Window and Molly Brooksby.
BULLDOGS v POWER Full match coverage and stats
The match will also see Power recruit Kirsty Lamb lock horns with her former side for the first time since making the move over the off-season.
Following the AFLW match, the Dogs' men's team will face off against Hawthorn in an elimination final from 7.40pm AEST.
