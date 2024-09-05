From a fear of 'gigantic things' to riding a unicycle, there's plenty you don't know about the Western Bulldogs' Rylie Wilcox

Rylie Wilcox celebrates a goal during round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we head into AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

From the ability to ride a unicycle to her 'just because' middle name, some of the answers did surprise us.

Next up is Western Bulldogs pocket rocket Rylie Wilcox, who has become one of the Dogs' most exciting talents.

But there's more to Rylie than her footy ability.

What’s your middle name?

Madison.

Is there a story behind your middle name?

Nope not at all. They said ‘just because’.

What’s your hometown?

Thornbury.

What’s your greatest fear?

Gigantic things. Megalophobia. No thanks.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I can ride a unicycle.

Rylie Wilcox and Western Bulldogs coach Tamara Hyett pose for a photo during the Dogs' team photo day on August 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Steak night or parma night?

STEAK, with mash potato is a must!

What’s your coffee order?

Cappuccino.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphins.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Solo, so then no one can judge my driving.

Who do you carpool with?

I think Cleo Buttifant would provide some good content.

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Control the controllables.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc).

Shoutout to Mio Coffee on High Street, they my besties.

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Cleooooooo [Buttifant].

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Toby McLean.

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Ponytail with hairspray so there’s no curls.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

I do a traineeship with AFL SportsReady where I have to work part-time somewhere. I work at the Western Bulldogs in the Community Foundation.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Going to New Zealand with the fam at the start of the year.

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

No one.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

West 48 always providing the goods.

Recommend a movie or book.

Minions 1 and 2

