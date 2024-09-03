Shineah Goody is relishing the start to her AFLW career after a whirlwind week

Shineah Goody celebrates a goal with Justine Mules-Robinson during the round one AFLW match between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Alberton Oval, on August 31, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SHINEAH Goody's first AFLW match was a Showdown, played in Port Adelaide's iconic "prison bar" guernsey.

The second AFLW match of the Telstra Rising Star nominee's career will be at the MCG.

It comes after the Power's clash with the Western Bulldogs was moved to be played prior to the AFL men's elimination final between the Dogs and Hawthorn.

It's heady stuff for an 18-year-old, even for one who is well-known in her junior years for her intense dedication and professional focus.

Throw in a contract extension until the end of 2026, and it's all happening for Goody.

"There's been a fair bit going on this week, in having that announced to be potentially (pending selection) playing on the MCG. It's really surreal," Goody said.

"We've had a few girls play there before for footy as well as cricket, and they've said the ground is massive. It's such a good environment there, and obviously the MCG, to be playing before the boys' game for a final is going to be crazy as well.

"I haven't been there at all, I've only really seen footage on social media and that as to what the environment is and everything, and it's pretty crazy to be looking at that. Hopefully I do get that chance to run out and play on the MCG with the girls."

Depending on selection, a host of the top draft talent will be on show at the MCG, including Western Bulldogs Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner (pick No.1), Brooke Barwick (No.4), Elaine Grigg (No.6) and Cleo Buttifant (No.11), lining up against Goody and teammates Molly Brooksby (draft pre-signing) and Piper Window (No.19).

While Goody may have now abandoned her under-18 pre-game ritual of plain jasmine rice before a game ("now I've been exposed to nutritionists and dieticians and that"), she's got plenty of connections from that time.

"With the talent programs and the state pathways, I've played alongside a lot of the girls I'm playing with now," she said.

"I think there'd be around 10 of the girls on the list that I've played state with and through the NGA (Port Adelaide's Next Generation Academy) as well. There's so much talent coming through, and it just shows we've got such a bright future here."

Goody grew up in Edithburgh on the Yorke Peninsula, which meant five-hour round trips, 2-3 times a week, in order to play football over the past four or five years.

Even though she's now living in Adelaide, she's still managing to keep the Power's medical staff on edge with her indoor skateboarding habits.

Shineah Goody with her family after the 2023 AFLW Draft at Marvel Stadium on December 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm just [living with] my brother right now, some of the girls can be pretty annoying, so didn't want to live with them just yet, so we'll see what the future holds," she said with a laugh.

"I did it the other day. It's a good runway down the hall, so you get a lot of speed, so it's about having fun, really.

"There was a lot of kilometres ticked over and a lot of money spent on fuel and everything. So extremely grateful for everyone in my family, Mum, Dad and my brother and sister, Rhiannon and Elliott, if Mum and Dad were busy, they also had to drive me. They sacrificed a lot, so I'm extremely grateful for that."