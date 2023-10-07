AFL Play AFL Play

More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

Up Next

How Giants crushed Dogs in statement-making win

Gemma Bastiani takes a look at how the Giants put the Bulldogs to the sword

Read now

Latest Videos
  1. 01:09

    TAGGED: Jess Hosking on being delisted

    An in-form Jess Hosking reflects on being delisted, media scrutiny, her career-defining comeback game, and Coach Daisy’s debut match

    AFLW
  2. 30:24

    CTTG: Roos' revenge, Giants new standard and ‘Daisy factor’

    CTTG are back to recap an exciting week of footy. Has North Melbourne already had a season defining win? Have the Giants set the standard for their year? St Kilda’s finals difference and West Coast look inspired with their new coach, Daisy Pearce

    AFLW
  3. 01:05

    AFLW Rising Star: Shineah Goody in Week 1

    Check out the Rising Star for AFLW Week 1, Shineah Goody

    AFLW

Latest News

  1. AFLW TRIBUNAL: Pies mid learns fate after challenging ban

    Tarni White has faced the AFLW Tribunal in a bid to overturn her three-game suspension for a late bump

    AFLW
  2. Analysis
    Analysis

    How Giants crushed Dogs in statement-making win

    Gemma Bastiani takes a look at how the Giants put the Bulldogs to the sword

    AFLW
    analysis
  3. Fantasy
    Fantasy

    LISTEN: Toogood options, trade chat, W2 captains

    The Free Kick team runs through all the major issues ahead of week two

    AFLW
    fantasy

Premier Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.