Gemma Bastiani takes a look at how the Giants put the Bulldogs to the sword

Greater Western Sydney celebrates a goal against the Western Bulldogs in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney made a big statement on Saturday.

The club secured a record-breaking 63-point win over the Western Bulldogs, and kicked its highest ever score, 10.12 (72).

There were three key factors in the Giants' win, particularly when they put the Dogs to the sword in the second half.

Establish control

GWS has historically been a highly contested team, fighting in tight to win the hard ball, but has struggled to transition possession out into space. That wasn't the case on Saturday, as the Giants thrived on the outside.

In stark contrast to past seasons, just 36.8 per cent of the Giants' possessions were contested in the win.

Season Contested Possession rate 2024 (RD1) 36.8% 2023 45.0% 2022 S7 44.8% 2022 S6 46.9% 2021 49.5% 2020 45.2% 2019 49.3% 2018 56.8% 2017 55.5%



This uncontested possession game allowed GWS to take a club record 71 marks, 52 more than the Bulldogs on the day, and in turn control the play. Prior to Saturday's match, the Giants had never recorded more than 60 marks in a game.

As part of this, winger Nicola Barr recorded a career-high 29 disposals working up and down the outer side of the ground, and new captain Bec Beeson recorded 20 disposals, often used as an outlet option for the side's clearance players.

Nicola Barr in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Aggressive attacking spread

Once the ball was won and in the Giants' control, they ran in waves into attack, offering a presence across the width of the ground akin to the 'orange tsunami' that the club's men's program has made its brand.

Debutant Eilish O'Dowd embodied this attitude, essentially becoming an extra midfielder when playing through the ruck, and moving forward with speed, and was often able to exploit Bulldogs ruck Alice Edmonds' inability to maintain pace.

Her movement out of stoppage made an immediate impact, as O'Dowd kicked the fastest opening goal in AFLW history just 15 seconds into the game thanks to her run from the ruck.

The Giants used the full width of the ground, searching for teammates in space and, more often than not, finding them because they stuck to really disciplined structures.

Wingers working away from the contest, and forwards maintaining a presence ahead of the play meant there was always an outlet target, or assistance on the way if trouble was encountered.

Forward efficiency

Once inside 50, the Giants were hyper efficient. They scored a goal from 28.6 per cent of their inside 50 entries, 10 per cent higher than the competition's average across the round.

Zarlie Goldsworthy's star continued to rise, with four goals from 18 disposals, while four other Giants also kicked goals across the afternoon.

In the third quarter alone, the Giants kicked 5.6 (36), the club's highest individual quarter score in history, and more points than they scored in six games last season.

With more genuine avenues to goal, including Goldsworthy, Georgia Garnett, defender-turned-forward Tarni Evans, and draftee Kaitlyn Srhoj, they were able to spread the Bulldogs' defence with constant movement.

They worked together to create space for one another, opening up leading lanes that the Dogs weren't able to close off.

Now, coming off such a strong start to the season, the Giants must back it up against Richmond on Sunday.

It is an opportunity to record the club's first back-to-back wins since 2021 and, should it put up a performance akin to last week's, the competition must stand up and take notice of what the Giants are cooking up.