All the action from a super Sunday of AFLW

Sarah Hosking kicks the ball during Richmond's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

FRESH off a huge win against the Western Bulldogs last week, Greater Western Sydney travels to Melbourne to take on Richmond at the Swinburne Centre on Sunday afternoon.

In the first of five AFLW matches scheduled for Sunday, the Tigers will be out for redemption after falling just short against West Coast last week.

GWS forward Zarlie Goldsworthy was exceptional last week against the Dogs, and getting the ball in her hands will be crucial to the Giants' fortunes.

The Tigers will need another strong game from reigning competition best-and-fairest winner Monique Conti, who racked up 31 disposals last week.

LATE CHANGE

Greater Western Sydney: Jessica Doyle (illness) replaced by Courtney Murphy

With Carlton and Gold Coast coming off losses last week, both sides will be out to get their first win of the season.

Key to the Blues' success will be nullifying the Suns' midfield power, which boasts Charlie Rowbottom, Claudia Whitfort and Lucy Single.

The Blues' guns will need to fire, stars Mimi Hill and Abbie McKay chief among them.

Fresh off a statement win against reigning premier Brisbane last week, North Melbourne will be full of confidence when it hosts Geelong at Arden Street Oval on Sunday afternoon.

The Cats will be licking their wounds after a last-minute loss against Melbourne last week, and will be out to get their first win of the season.

The Roos will be without Alice O'Loughlin who kicked two goals last week, with the small forward to miss Sunday's match through suspension.

After a shock drubbing of Gold Coast last week, St Kilda will be out to make it two on the trot when it hosts fellow week one victor Sydney at RSEA Park.

The Swans snuck home against Collingwood in last week's season-opener, and will be keen to keep the momentum going after making finals last season.

The Saints' demolition of the Suns in week one means they're no easybeats however, with the rise of key forward Jesse Wardlaw posing a huge threat for the Swans.

Rounding out a huge Sunday of footy, Fremantle hosts perennial finalist Adelaide at Fremantle Oval.

Áine Tighe was colossal for the Dockers in week one, while ruck Mim Strom broke the AFLW hitouts record.

The Crows will be keen to continue their momentum after last week's Showdown win.

