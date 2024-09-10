Draft prospect Zippy Fish shapes as being a player fans will flock to watch week in, week out

Zippy Fish in action during Western Australia's under-18 national championships clash against the Allies on August 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ZIPPY by name, zippy by nature.

West Australian draft prospect Zippy Fish is going to be one of the most watchable players in the AFLW very soon.

The first thing you'll notice in her game is how quick she is and that she's an incredible kick.

Fish loves to take players on with her evasiveness and can rip sides open with her delivery inside 50.

Despite playing three less games than some of her opponents, Fish finished fourth in the WAFLW for total disposals.

She also kicked eight goals from 13 games, which is very handy for a midfielder.

Fish had some dominant games throughout the year, including a 39-disposal effort against West Perth.

The young star helped East Fremantle get to the Grand Final and even led her side for disposals on the day, but the Sharks just fell short.

Her resume stacks up with the very best players in this draft pool, but the eye test is the real measure.

Fish is certainly going to be a player fans will flock to watch week in, week out.