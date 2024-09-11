Aileen Gilroy takes a selfie of the team after winning the match between Collingwood and Hawthorn at Victoria Park in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WEEK three means the start of mid-week footy, with AFLW matches every day except Mondays and AFL Grand Final day from now until October 13.

Undefeated duo Adelaide and Hawthorn will go head-to-head while Victorian rivals Melbourne and North Melbourne will do battle at Casey Fields.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Western Bulldogs v West Coast at Mission Whitten Oval, 7.15pm AEST

Last time they met: Western Bulldogs 6.8 (44) d West Coast 5.6 (36), R9, 2023

The winless Western Bulldogs will return to Whitten Oval – one week later than initially fixtured – in the hopes of competing more consistently across four quarters. But West Coast is no longer the easy beat of seasons past. Instead, the young Eagles are a challenging side with spread in attack and a solidified backline. They were caught out in the opening quarter last week, but then brought it back to an arm wrestle, playing in a way that threatened Essendon's defence. Kellie Gibson, Amy Franklin, and Ella Roberts will be difficult for the Bulldogs' under-siege defence to contain.

For the Dogs, maintaining shape ahead of the play is important, as too often they have won the ball back but then had nothing to kick toward in attack. But it is not just up forward that this is a problem. They find themselves sucked into the play right across the ground, leaving dangerous opposition players in space and able to run and carry once the ball spits out. Finding more structure across the ground, and forcing the Eagles to compete, even out in space, will be important.

Tip: Daisy's Eagles will get back on the winner's list. West Coast by 15 points.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Brisbane v Collingwood at Brighton Homes Arena, 5.05pm AEST

Last time they met: Collingwood 5.3 (33) d Brisbane 3.10 (28), R6, 2023

Brisbane found its groove last week after a poor week one showing, returning to its methodical, attacking style, and now hosts a struggling Collingwood side at home. The Pies will have some confidence, given they beat the Lions on the same ground last year, but the circumstances are very different this time around. They are in a tough spot for player availability, and that has seen them fade away as games wear on. Collingwood has conceded an average of 61.5 points over the opening fortnight, and the powerful attacking contingent Brisbane boasts presents as a real danger this week.

At the contest the Pies are averaging 7.5 centre clearances, but they then struggle to maintain control of the play, and then sending the ball forward more than ever before, but simply cannot turn that into scores. Grace Campbell and Sabrina Frederick have been exceptional so far this year, but need more teammates to rise to that challenge. Meanwhile, Ally Anderson is coming off a record-breaking game in which she recorded 43 disposals, and Collingwood cannot allow her to move freely around the contest.

Tip: The Pies will fall to 0-3. Brisbane by 29 points.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Sydney v Richmond at C.ex Coffs International Stadium, 12.35pm AEST

Last time they met: Sydney and Richmond have never played one another

Richmond got its first win of the season last week, starting strong but allowing the Giants in late. What the side will be desperate to achieve in week three is a consistent four-quarter performance. Defensive trio Beth Lynch, Libby Graham, and Maddie Shevlin have been outstanding to start the season and will present a real challenge for Sydney's young forward line. The loss of Chloe Molloy only exacerbates this concern for the Swans.

It is vital that Sydney plays a more composed game this week, making better choices as it transitions the ball down the ground in order to provide those inside 50 with genuine opportunities to score. Meanwhile Alice Mitchell likely cops the job on in-form Tigers captain Katie Brennan, one of the most important roles on the ground should the Swans snatch a win. And reigning AFLW best and fairest winner Monique Conti was unusually quiet against the Giants last week, so there is opportunity for the Swans to follow suit, with defensive midfielder Tanya Kennedy known for her shut-down roles.

Tip: It will be two in a row for the Tigers. Richmond by five points.

Carlton v Geelong at Ikon Park, 2.35pm AEST

Last time they met: Carlton 4.7 (31) d Geelong 2.5 (17), R2, 2022 (S6)

Geelong showed just what it is capable of last week – challenging one of the best sides in the competition in North Melbourne – and now the bar is set for the club as it works to go one better this year. The Cats controlled the game, and in a war of attrition they steadily worked through and broke through for scores. Despite this, young gun Georgie Prespakis had an uncharacteristically quiet game and will want to bounce back to her best.

The Blues tend to have lapses in concentration, and can leave their backline under some pressure. They have conceded 38.5 inside 50s per game over the opening fortnight, and that is dangerous with Jackie Parry, Aishling Moloney and Shelley Scott coming into their own, and Kate Surman and Mikayla Bowen working at their feet. Carlton must protect the ball higher up the field if they are to dull Geelong. The tall battle is also an interesting one. Carlton boasts Breann Moody and Jess Good who can move through the ruck and attack, supported by Mia Austin and Celine Moody up forward, while the Cats are opting to go with undersized ruck duo Kate Darby and Gabbi Featherston to offer more athleticism on the deck.

Tip: The Cats are hitting their straps. Geelong by 18 points.

Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Alberton Oval, 4.05pm ACST

Last time they met: Port Adelaide and Fremantle have never played one another

Despite boasting three former Dockers, Port Adelaide is yet to play Fremantle in the AFLW. That is, until this weekend. Both come into the game with one win, and one loss, and have some similar strengths across the park. The Power is a hyper contested team, typically losing the disposal count but dominating the contested ball and generating attack off the back of it. What it cannot do is allow the Dockers uncontested control, because they will be able to slice through in a keepings-off style of play.

In attack each side has a focal point. For Fremantle it's Aine Tighe, who can make or break her side's fortunes. It is likely that youngster Amelie Borg will be tasked with containing Tighe, but it will be a full defensive effort. Meanwhile it is Julia Teakle who has emerged as Port Adelaide's stay-at-home marking forward. She is well-supported by experienced goalkickers Gemma Houghton and Ash Saint. Houghton in particular has been in impressive form this year, and will prove a handful for her old side.

Tip: The Power will win consecutive games for the first time. Port Adelaide by five points.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Adelaide v Hawthorn at Thomas Farms Oval, 12.35pm ACST

Last time they met: Adelaide and Hawthorn have never played one another

The Hawks are the upstart side of 2024, drawing attention not only thanks to their improvement, but the entertainment factor that has come along with it. They are very hard to defend, and have worn defensive units down over the course of games this year, blowing out margins in second halves. But Adelaide, a hardened, well-drilled side, is a different defensive prospect. It was through a disciplined backline that it ran over Fremantle last week, and it looms as an ominous challenge for Hawthorn. The Crows won't allow the space and time inside 50 that the Hawks will attempt to create, even with fast ball movement higher up the ground.

In the middle it will be a fascinating battle. Eliza West, Jasmine Fleming, and Mattea Breed have been a damaging trio for the Hawks, but the Crows have some of the most experienced onballers in the League. Hawthorn's group must force Adelaide to be accountable, and prevent the forward spread out of the middle. Anne Hatchard and Ebony Marinoff both hit the scoreboard last week, and Danielle Ponter's ability to move between midfield and forward is unmatched across the competition, meanwhile Caitlin Gould will be well-placed after her return from a quad injury last week.

Tip: Hawthorn will challenge, but the Crows keep rolling. Adelaide by 15 points.

Melbourne v North Melbourne at Casey Fields, 1.05pm AEST

Last time they met: North Melbourne 7.8 (50) d Melbourne 1.3 (9), qualifying final, 2023

The big lesson teams will have learned last week is that shutting down Kate Hore takes away Melbourne's desired style of ball movement, so becomes priority No.1 when facing the Demons. North Melbourne will be focused on that accountability, but unlike the Lions last week, are more likely to use a team defence against the Melbourne captain rather than a direct one-on-one matchup. This, however, might be a chance for Hore to return to the forward line more permanently to re-establish her chemistry with Eden Zanker, who has been struggling inside 50 without a partner to wax and wane with.

Given injuries to some key Demons – including ruck Lauren Pearce, and tall utility Tayla Harris – North Melbourne has the potential to control this game in the air, but if Melbourne can force a ground-level game and get to work on the deck, it can make it an even playing field once more. The Roos' midfield contingent of Jasmine Garner, Ash Riddell, and Mia King is a powerful one, but the Demons need to back in rookie Grace Beasley, alongside the likes of Sinead Goldrick, Tyla Hanks, and Blaithin Mackin to fight it out, and allow those on the outside to get to work. It's also worth noting that premiership Demon Libby Birch will line up for her first game against her old club, and that will only add to the spark between the two sides.

Tip: It might be at Melbourne's home ground, but it's the Roos' time to shine. North Melbourne by 10 points.

Essendon v St Kilda at Windy Hill, 3:05pm AEST

Last time they met: Essendon 6.4 (40) d St Kilda 4.4 (28), R2, 2023

St Kilda is full of confidence right now. Over the opening fortnight it has effectively played its own brand, while also standing up when challenged. Its ability to engage outside ball movement to chain possession down the field is strong, and a starkly different side of the stagnant, stoppage heavy Saints of seasons past. Because of this, Essendon's midfield not only needs to compete at the source, limiting the space the likes of Tyanna Smith and Jaimee Lambert find, but also defend the next layer of stoppages well. Often against the Saints teams have been able to generate the clearance, but lost the ball in the next stage of possession.

This year the Bombers are yet to concede a score in an opening quarter, and a strong start last week has them in good stead, but another dominant first term will be important this week. Gaining some early confidence will be vital in quelling St Kilda's run, and limiting Jesse Wardlaw's ability to link the midfield and forward lines will assist in slowing the visitors' scoring power. Forward pressure was also a highlight of Essendon's win over West Coast last week, as it laid 21 tackles inside 50, but the Saints have proven their ability to stand up to that, so the Bombers cannot be disheartened.

Tip: The Saints will be too hard to stop. St Kilda by 13 points.

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Manuka Oval, 5:05pm AEST

Last time they met: Gold Coast 7.6 (48) d Greater Western Sydney 2.4 (17), R9, 2023

The Giants and the Suns have played off five times, with the latter taking the win just once. This is a game that will really shape both clubs' season, with Greater Western Sydney desperate to re-establish its ability to win, while Gold Coast simply must register a win if it is any chance of making consecutive finals series. Both sides have struggled to convert once inside 50, but in varying ways. The Giants break down when entering the attacking arc, while the Suns are simply inaccurate, with key forward pair Tara Bohanna and Jac Dupuy each returning 1.3 in front of goal across the opening fortnight.

At the other end of the ground, Gold Coast is conceding a goal from nearly a quarter of its opposition's forward entries, with Vivien Saad and Meara Girvan significant absences early in the season. Shoring up the backline will be crucial against the Giants, who have a young gun in Zarlie Goldsworthy who has the potential to take a game by the scruff of the neck. For the Giants, when they are disallowed an uncontested marking game, they struggle to methodically move the ball. This is something the Suns will need to take away from them if they are any chance at victory.

Tip: It's now or never for the Suns. Gold Coast by three points.