She's the bright spark that ignites the Lions, but Belle Dawes is also a deep thinker and wannabe rapper

Isabel Dawes poses for a photo during Brisbane's team photo day on July 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we head into AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

From her lesson to live by to her best friend at the Lions, some of the answers did surprise us.

Next up is Brisbane pocket rocket Belle Dawes, who played a huge role in the Lions' 2023 Grand Final victory.

But there's more to Belle than her footy ability.

Learn More 32:40

What’s your middle name?

My middle name is Paige, which is also my mum's sister's name.

What’s your hometown?

Frankston, Victoria.

What’s your greatest fear?

Losing loved ones.



What’s something no one really knows about you?

I love freestyling in my car and pretending I’m a rapper.

Steak night or parma night?

Steak, baby - rare with mushroom sauce.



What’s your coffee order?

Oat iced latte or oat cappuccino depending on the weather.



Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin, especially if it’s in the context of me being in the ocean.



Drive solo to training or carpool?

Oooo depends on my mood but probably a carpool.

Who do you carpool with?

Nat Grider, she’s my housemate and we have about five songs we play on repeat and have dance moves to.

Nat Grider (left) and Belle Dawes celebrate Brisbane winning the 2023 AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

“How can I make this moment more magical?” I forgot who said it but I love this. Every moment and interaction is already beautiful but how can you go out of your way to make it even more so?

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Sideways Espresso in Sherwood

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

They’re all my homies but Lily Poss [Postlethwaite] has been my best mate since U16s.

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Paul Henriksen - I love how quirky and wise his brain is and he always spends time helping me with my craft which I’m so grateful for.



Go-to gameday hairstyle?

High pony, I have been switching to low bun lately though.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

I don’t but I do study secondary education, part-time.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

I used to play basketball and wasn’t great at shooting but one tournament I hit a deep three out of nowhere on the buzzer and I carried on like crazy.

Isabel Dawes poses for a photo after Brisbane won the 2023 AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

Ooo that’s hard, somewhere between Prince Charming from Shrek 2 and Rapunzel from Tangled.



What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Claire’s Kitchen Springfield (great service and food).

Recommend a movie or book

The Unthreatened Soul by Michael A. Singer or The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle (both game changers for life).

Catch Belle in action when Brisbane takes on Collingwood in AFLW Week Three on Saturday, September 14th at 2.35pm AEST