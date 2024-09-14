She completed the Premier's Reading Challenge without reading any books and her celebrity doppelganger is Sharkboy from Shakr

Anne Hatchard poses for a photo during Adelaide's team photo day on July 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we head into AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

From her biggest fear to a love for RipStik-ing, some of the answers did surprise us.

Next up is Adelaide midfielder Anne Hatchard, who is one of the competition's biggest stars.

But there's more to Anne than her footy ability.

What’s your middle name?

Claire. It's actually my mums first name. I was obviously the favourite child haha.

What’s your hometown?

Windsor Gardens, Adelaide.

What’s your greatest fear?

The dark.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I am a RipStik lover.

Steak night or parma night?

I'm VEGETARIAN again.

What’s your coffee order?

Decaf almond cap.

Dolphin or shark?

Shark.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Solo - I have a short social fuse.

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

My wife has taught me how to clean and be tidy and it's actually a game changer as it makes me feel more calm in a clean space.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Glandore Oval - meet plenty of neighbourhood doggies.

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Sarah Allan, locker buddy.

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Phil Harper (head of footy) - he is pretty much my dad.

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Braids and pony!!!! Done by my wife.

Anne Hatchard celebrates a goal during round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Do you still have a job outside of football?

Aircraft refueller (part-time but casual in-season).

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Getting my Premier's Reading Challenge medals without actually reading the books.

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

Sharkboy from Sharkboy and Lava Girl.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Thai Orchid at Henley Beach for dinner.

Recommend a movie or book.

It Ends With Us (book and movie) and Freida McFadden books!!!

