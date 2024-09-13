The AFL advises that the Match Review of Week Three Thursday match of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season has been completed.
Two charges were laid and there were no incidents requiring a detailed explanation.
The match review is in for Thursday night's week three AFLW game
