Danielle Ponter celebrates a goal for Adelaide against Hawthorn in W3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN'S unbeaten start to the season has come to a grinding halt, thumped by Adelaide on Sunday afternoon.

Danielle Ponter scored a club record five goals, including Adelaide's first three of the match, leading to a 26-point win, 9.4 (58) to 4.8 (32).

There was not a cloud in the sky for the Crows' first home game of the 2024 season as teammate Caitlin Gould (12 disposals and seven marks) celebrated her 50th career game by also finding the goals amid Ponter's early hot streak.

Gould also had the best mark of the day, fighting off the Hawks defence to mark the ball inside the goal square, with a short chip-in goal her reward.

The Hawks led by a point at quarter-time but the home team surged in the second term with four goals to no score.

Skipper Ebony Marinoff continued who strong start to the season with 33 disposals and seven tackles, while Hawks midfielder Emily Bates (28 disposals and five tackles) was among the best for her side.

The Hawks trailed by 31 points at the final change after managing just two goals in the first three quarters, but they came home strongly with goals to Greta Bodey and Mattea Breed in the last.

But a major from Taylah Levy and Ponter's fifth ultimately secured the Crows' third win of the season and snuffed out any faint hopes of a Hawks' comeback.

The only setback for Adelaide was a serious-looking leg injury to Eloise Jones in the third term.

Jones had to be carried off the ground and was on crutches at the end of the game, with ice on the back of her right ankle.

ADELAIDE     1.2  5.3  7.4  9.4 (58)
HAWTHORN     1.2  1.2  2.6  4.8 (32)

GOALS
Adelaide: Ponter 5, Gould 2, Charlton, Levy
Hawthorn: Smith, Bates, McDonagh, Breed

BEST 
Adelaide: Marinoff, Hatchard, Ponter, Gould
Hawthorn: West, Lucas-Rodd, Bates, Fleming

INJURIES
Adelaide: Jones (ankle)
Hawthorn: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Thomas Farms Oval