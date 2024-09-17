Daisy Pearce's Eagles have already eclipsed the club's best AFLW season with a strong win over the Magpies

Jess Hosking celebrates a goal during West Coast's clash against Collingwood in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has defeated Collingwood for the first time in AFLW history, with a 17-point win over the Magpies at Ikon Park on Tuesday night.

The win also marks the first time West Coast has won consecutive matches, and the first time the Eagles have won three matches in a season, an outstanding feat considering they are just four games into their 2024 campaign.

The already undermanned Pies were dealt a further blow when captain Bri Davey was ruled out of the match with concussion following a marking contest with young West Coast star Ella Roberts in the second quarter.

The win makes it two from two for the Eagles, who arrived in Melbourne last week for their week three game against the Western Bulldogs and their meeting with the Pies.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:19 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after week four’s match against West Coast

07:59 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after week four’s match against Collingwood

10:14 AFLW Mini-Match: Collingwood v West Coast Extended highlights of the Magpies and Eagles clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:40 AFLW Highlights: Collingwood v West Coast The Magpies and Eagles clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:50 Hosking having her say with double play Eagles recruit Jess Hosking makes it two goals on the night after some handy work inside the forward 50

00:41 Massive Magpies blow with skipper ruled out Collingwood suffers a big injury concern with captain Bri Davey forced out of the contest after copping some heavy contact to the back of the head

00:47 Barnett breaks drought with first AFLW goal After seven career behinds, Imogen Barnett finally earns a well-deserved major in the big league following a quality mark and set shot

00:47 James opens game in super style Eliza James sizes up the goals and executes her snap to perfection to snare the opening major

It was not always the Eagles' way, with the Pies kicking the first two goals of the game.

Collingwood coach Sam Wright threw the magnets around, putting Jordyn Allen, who usually plays as a key defender, forward. And it paid off. Allen was involved in the first goal of the game, kicking long inside 50 to a contest that was roved by the nifty Eliza James.

A minute later, Pies tall Imogen Barnett was the next to hit the scoreboard, kicking the first goal of her 15-game career through a set shot 35 metres out on a slight angle.

The Eagles finally settled with a goal of their own through recruit Jess Hosking reducing the Pies' lead to six points at quarter-time.

The momentum of the game shifted at the start of the second quarter when Davey was taken from the field following a marking contest with Roberts. Davey went straight from the field and into the changerooms for assessment.

With Davey off the field, the Eagles gained ascendancy around stoppages and were able to deliver the ball inside 50 to their key forwards.

Under the pressure of repeat forward entries, the Pies' defenders gave away free kicks and marks inside 50, with Eagles forwards Kellie Gibson and Amy Franklin making the most of their opportunities.

The Eagles hit the front and went into the half-time break with an eight-point lead.

Hosking opened up the scoring for the second half, with a goal from a free kick for her second. Isabella Lewis got the next, making it five in a row for the away side.

The Magpies kicked the only goal of the final term through hardened midfielder Grace Campbell, but it never looked as though the Eagles' win was in danger.

Wright gets creative

With a limited number of healthy players, Collingwood coach Sam Wright has had to get creative. Against the Eagles, he threw key defender Jordyn Allen up forward, Ruby Schleicher on the ball, and injury replacement player Jordi Ivey into defence. In his post-match press conference, Wright explained that the Pies had run about six to eight players through the midfield. With Davey joining the injury list with concussion, Wright is going to have to get even more creative this weekend when they play the Western Bulldogs.

Ruby Schleicher runs with the ball during Collingwood's clash against West Coast in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Star recruits

West Coast coach Daisy Pearce will be thrilled with the performances of her recruits Alison Drennan and Jess Hosking this season. Against the Pies, Drennan had a game-high 25 disposals, while Hosking was the game’s leading goalkicker with two goals on top of her nine tackles. The two have slotted into the side perfectly and have no doubt played a part in the Eagles' rise.

Up next

Week four continues for both sides as they back up this weekend. Collingwood will take on the winless Western Bulldogs this Sunday at Victoria Park, while West Coast will return home to face Brisbane on Sunday evening at Mineral Resources Park.

COLLINGWOOD 2.1 2.1 2.1 3.1 (19)

WEST COAST 1.1 3.3 5.4 5.6 (36)

GOALS

Collingwood: James, Campbell, Barnett

West Coast: Hosking 2, Lewis, Gibson, Franklin

BEST

Collingwood: Rowe, Schleicher, Frederick, Campbell, Barnett

West Coast: Lewis, Roberts, Drennan, Hosking, Britton

INJURIES

Collingwood: Davey (concussion)

West Coast: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 1,325 at Ikon Park