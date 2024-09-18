From working at Supre to being equally afraid of spiders and mushrooms, there's more to the Western Bulldogs' Sarah Hartwig than her footy

Sarah Hartwig warms up ahead of round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we head into AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Western Bulldogs forward Sarah Hartwig, who is one of the Dogs' most consistent performers.

From working to Supre to avoiding carpooling with a specific teammate, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Sarah than her footy ability.

Learn More 33:03

What’s your middle name?

Megan.

Is there a story behind your middle name?

No, it just sounded nice apparently.

What’s your hometown?

Murrumbeena.

What’s your greatest fear?

Mushrooms and spiders :((

Zoe Wakfer (left) and Sarah Hartwig compete for the ball during week three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Steak night or parma night?

STEAK.

What’s your coffee order?

Chai latte.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin ofc

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Carpool!!! Singalongs!!!

Who do you carpool with?

Anyone but Lizzy G [Elisabeth Georgostathis] (bad singing).

Sarah Hartwig (left) and Elisabeth Georgostathis warm up ahead of week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Just keep swimming.

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Tam Hyett.

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Braids into ponytail.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

Yes, just work casual retail at Supre (shoutout to my Supre girls).

Sarah Hartwig in action during week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Matildas v France, 2023.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

The coffee machine at the club.

Recommend a movie or book.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

Catch Sarah in action when the Western Bulldogs take on Brisbane in AFLW Week Four on Thursday, September 18th at 7.15pm AEST