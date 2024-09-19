Nicola Stevens joined 'Between Us' to talk through navigating life after the loss of her mother, and re-defining her footy purpose

Nic Stevens poses for a photo at St Kilda's team photo day on August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SHE PLAYED the first seven seasons of her AFLW career for her mum, but Nicola Stevens had to find a new purpose after her mother's death.

Stevens was just 18 years old when her mum Ann was diagnosed with younger onset dementia at the age of 52.

What followed was a 13-year process of Stevens slowly losing her mother, while also feeling responsible for ensuring the other members of her family were doing OK.

In an honest and vulnerable discussion on AFL.com.au's 'Between Us' podcast, Stevens talks through grappling with the deterioration a person she loved, and the sadness but also relief and subsequent guilt she felt when her mother passed away last year.

Stevens sheds light on the reasons behind the Saints' resurgence this season, and how she's personally started playing football for herself following her mother's death.

She also reveals what it was like being Collingwood's first ever draft pick, as well as being the first player traded in the AFLW competition.

Check out the full chat in the player below, and you can catch Nic in action when the Saints take on Hawthorn on Saturday at 2.05pm AEST at RSEA Park.