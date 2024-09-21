Gemma Bastiani analyses the unique role the Crows have given gun Danielle Ponter this year

Danielle Ponter celebrates a goal for Adelaide against Hawthorn in W3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

DANIELLE Ponter plays arguably one of the most unique roles across the AFLW, and has become one of Adelaide's most important players in the process.

Second on the AFLW's all-time goalkicking ladder, Ponter starts at almost every centre ball-up for the Crows, before shifting to her home up forward.

It's not a strictly new role for Ponter, she played similarly last year and ultimately led the side for both centre clearances and goals, but it has been used to more consistent effect to start the season, and that trend of leading the side for both centre clearances and goals has continued this year.

Starting at centre ball-ups, she typically tracks the play until it lands inside the Crows' attacking 50m arc, from which Ponter will then stay in attack, with another midfielder moving into the midfield rotation.

As a result, Anne Hatchard has started more games up forward this year, often being the player to flip back into the midfield when Ponter's transition has been made.

Adelaide's 2024 clearance breakdown

Avg. centre clearances Avg. stoppage clearances Goals Danielle Ponter 3.7 1.7 6 Anne Hatchard 0.7 4.0 3 Ebony Marinoff 1.3 3.7 1 Chelsea Randall 0.0 0.7 1



Ebony Marinoff has continued her strong presence around the ball, while Chelsea Randall has spent more time at centre ball-ups, but playing more of a blocking role to support her fellow midfielders.

The reason Ponter best suits the structure of centre ball-ups, compared to those around the ground, is the space afforded by the 5-6-5 rule.

Her movement through the contest, and connection with No.1 ruck Jess Allan, makes her particularly dangerous through that space, whereas other stoppages are increasingly congested.

This is where Hatchard's size and strength becomes a real asset, and hence the hand off between the pair.

Striking this balance has been a genius move from Adelaide coach Matthew Clarke, who still relies on Ponter's presence up forward, and ability to hit the scoreboard, while also maximising her ability through contest when she is afforded space and structure.

As she floats into attack, she is also able to exploit any disorganisation from the opposition. Defenders must be aware of handing over responsibility once Ponter has shifted forward, otherwise that space and time she so loves at centre ball-ups will also be created inside 50.

That is the big challenge for Essendon this week, because if there is one player it cannot allow to gain momentum through games, it is Danielle Ponter.