BRISBANE has made a statement ahead of its powerhouse clash against ladder-leader Adelaide next week, holding a resurgent West Coast to its lowest score under new coach Daisy Pearce and powering away to win by 45 points at Mineral Resources Park on Sunday.
The red-hot Lions improved their record to 4-1 and jumped to second on the ladder after enjoying a big percentage boost, keeping the Eagles goalless for three quarters before winning 8.13 (61) to 2.4 (16).
The defending premiers were outstanding in their fourth straight win, dominating the contested ball (108-82) and enjoying a weight of possession that they turned into repeat forward entries (44-23) through crisp corridor handballs.
If it wasn't for some wayward kicking, most notably from Sophie Conway (1.5) it would have been a much bigger win.
Conway was among the stars regardless, finishing with 21 disposals and six inside 50s, with Ally Anderson (23 and five tackles) and Jade Ellenger (18 and two goals) also outstanding.
While challenged by a top-tier opponent and a condensed fixture, it was a reality check for West Coast, which had made a bright start to life under Pearce but was trailing by 44 points at the last change, with the game effectively over.
Brisbane raced out of the blocks and added three goals in the opening five minutes, including two for tall forward Taylor Smith, as the visitors continually found space behind the Eagles' defenders.
Using an extra midfielder at stoppages as the Lions deployed theirs in defence, the Eagles got on top in clearances (6-3) but couldn't get their ball-movement in motion and conceded a massive 15 inside 50s to two.
The game tightened up through the second and third quarters as the Eagles ramped up their pressure and held the Lions to a combined three goals through the middle stages.
Things opened up late as West Coast finally broke through with back-to-back goals, bringing the margin back under 50 points but getting a good look at how the best teams in the competition are going.
McDonald’s short return
The return of experienced defender Sophie McDonald shaped as a big boost for the Eagles after missing the first four weeks with concussion and a wrist injury. A lynchpin in defence, the 24-year-old was unfortunately back in concussion protocols in the first half after a collision when going for a ground ball. McDonald left the field and headed for the rooms, with the Eagles later confirming the defender had failed a head injury assessment.
Lions' tight squeeze
Brisbane faces a fixturing challenge next week when it hosts Adelaide the day after its AFL team plays in the Grand Final. It's a logistical issue as well as a preparation issue that coach Craig Starcevich flagged in his post-match press conference, with the ideal situation involving the Lions AFLW team either playing before in Melbourne or with a more significant break afterwards. The coach suggested a floating fixture for Grand Final week could be a solution in the future. The Lions will be keen to celebrate the AFL team's success if they can beat Sydney, but preparation for a massive clash against Adelaide will be important.
Next up
After three straight five-day breaks, the Eagles have the luxury of a seven-day preparation going into next Sunday's clash against Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park. The Lions have also got a longer break after a condensed period of the fixture and will host Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena in a powerhouse clash between the premiership contenders.
WEST COAST 0.0 0.3 0.3 2.4 (16)
BRISBANE 3.4 5.9 6.11 8.13 (61)
GOALS
West Coast: Gibson, Lackay
Brisbane: Ellenger 2, Smith 2, Conway, Davidson, Hickie, Mullins
BEST
West Coast: Roberts, Drennan, Thomas, Swanson
Brisbane: Ellenger, Anderson, Grider, Conway, Smith, Mullins
INJURIES
West Coast: McDonald (concussion), Z.Wakfer (ankle)
Brisbane: Nil
LATE CHANGES
West Coast: Nil
Brisbane: Luka Yoshida-Martin and Sophie Peters replaced in the selected side by Dakota Davidson and Shannon Campbell
Crowd: 1,765 at Mineral Resources Park