After a loss to start the season Brisbane is now in second spot and looking ominous

Taylor Smith celebrates during the AFLW Round 4 match between West Coast and Brisbane at Mineral Resources Park, September 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has made a statement ahead of its powerhouse clash against ladder-leader Adelaide next week, holding a resurgent West Coast to its lowest score under new coach Daisy Pearce and powering away to win by 45 points at Mineral Resources Park on Sunday.

The red-hot Lions improved their record to 4-1 and jumped to second on the ladder after enjoying a big percentage boost, keeping the Eagles goalless for three quarters before winning 8.13 (61) to 2.4 (16).

EAGLES V LIONS Full match details and stats

The defending premiers were outstanding in their fourth straight win, dominating the contested ball (108-82) and enjoying a weight of possession that they turned into repeat forward entries (44-23) through crisp corridor handballs.

If it wasn't for some wayward kicking, most notably from Sophie Conway (1.5) it would have been a much bigger win.

Previous Next 10:06 AFLW Mini-Match: West Coast v Brisbane Extended highlights of the Eagles and Lions clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

07:46 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after week four’s match against West Coast

07:40 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after week four’s match against Brisbane

04:28 AFLW Highlights: West Coast v Brisbane The Eagles and Lions clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:43 Late Wakfer blow adds to Eagles' toll Zoe Wakfer leaves the field with a suspected lower leg injury after getting tangled in this tackle

00:33 Bouncing Gibson bender finally brings Eagle delight Kellie Gibson curls through West Coast's first major with a smart snap

00:55 Electric Ellenger dashes and cashes in bursting beauty Jade Ellenger keeps on running and caps off her brilliant work with a classy finish

00:38 Cool Mullins shows her class as Lions get busy Charlotte Mullins threads a lovely running finish to extend Brisbane's second-term lead

00:47 Smith’s sweet early double spells trouble Taylor Smith looks primed for another big outing in front of goal with a pair of majors in quick time to put the Eagles on high alert

19:27 W Show: Panic stations at the Pies, Daisy shows us how it’s done Ben Brown joins The W Show this week to dissect why it’s time for the Magpies to panic, what’s going on at the Dees, and why Daisy Pearce is showing the rest of the comp how it’s done

Conway was among the stars regardless, finishing with 21 disposals and six inside 50s, with Ally Anderson (23 and five tackles) and Jade Ellenger (18 and two goals) also outstanding.

While challenged by a top-tier opponent and a condensed fixture, it was a reality check for West Coast, which had made a bright start to life under Pearce but was trailing by 44 points at the last change, with the game effectively over.

Learn More 04:28

Brisbane raced out of the blocks and added three goals in the opening five minutes, including two for tall forward Taylor Smith, as the visitors continually found space behind the Eagles' defenders.

Using an extra midfielder at stoppages as the Lions deployed theirs in defence, the Eagles got on top in clearances (6-3) but couldn't get their ball-movement in motion and conceded a massive 15 inside 50s to two.

Learn More 00:47

The game tightened up through the second and third quarters as the Eagles ramped up their pressure and held the Lions to a combined three goals through the middle stages.

Things opened up late as West Coast finally broke through with back-to-back goals, bringing the margin back under 50 points but getting a good look at how the best teams in the competition are going.

Learn More 00:33

McDonald’s short return

The return of experienced defender Sophie McDonald shaped as a big boost for the Eagles after missing the first four weeks with concussion and a wrist injury. A lynchpin in defence, the 24-year-old was unfortunately back in concussion protocols in the first half after a collision when going for a ground ball. McDonald left the field and headed for the rooms, with the Eagles later confirming the defender had failed a head injury assessment.

Courtney Hodder tackles Sophie McDonald during the AFLW Round 4 match between West Coast and Brisbane at Mineral Resources Park, September 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Lions' tight squeeze

Brisbane faces a fixturing challenge next week when it hosts Adelaide the day after its AFL team plays in the Grand Final. It's a logistical issue as well as a preparation issue that coach Craig Starcevich flagged in his post-match press conference, with the ideal situation involving the Lions AFLW team either playing before in Melbourne or with a more significant break afterwards. The coach suggested a floating fixture for Grand Final week could be a solution in the future. The Lions will be keen to celebrate the AFL team's success if they can beat Sydney, but preparation for a massive clash against Adelaide will be important.

Next up

After three straight five-day breaks, the Eagles have the luxury of a seven-day preparation going into next Sunday's clash against Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park. The Lions have also got a longer break after a condensed period of the fixture and will host Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena in a powerhouse clash between the premiership contenders.

WEST COAST 0.0 0.3 0.3 2.4 (16)

BRISBANE 3.4 5.9 6.11 8.13 (61)

GOALS

West Coast: Gibson, Lackay

Brisbane: Ellenger 2, Smith 2, Conway, Davidson, Hickie, Mullins

BEST

West Coast: Roberts, Drennan, Thomas, Swanson

Brisbane: Ellenger, Anderson, Grider, Conway, Smith, Mullins

INJURIES

West Coast: McDonald (concussion), Z.Wakfer (ankle)

Brisbane: Nil

LATE CHANGES

West Coast: Nil

Brisbane: Luka Yoshida-Martin and Sophie Peters replaced in the selected side by Dakota Davidson and Shannon Campbell

Crowd: 1,765 at Mineral Resources Park