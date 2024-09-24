Sarah Hosking and co-host Sarah Rowe serve up a tasty blend of footy and pop culture in Tagged. Watch or listen NOW

Collingwood players look dejected after losing the round four AFLW match to Western Bulldogs at Victoria Park on September 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S ANOTHER absolutely jam-packed episode of Tagged this week, hosted by our two favourite Sarah's - Richmond's Sarah Hosking and the Pies' Sarah Rowe.

Hosko and Rowey discuss the Brownlow, the upcoming AFL Grand Final, the "Hosking Cup" and the marvellous Mon Conti.

>> WATCH THE LATEST EPISODE OF TAGGED BELOW

There is also an extra member of our panel, who doesn't contribute much but looks adorable and laps up their time with Hosko.

Our co-hosts are currently in the midst of midweek footy, and the two discuss the surprise benefits of playing three games in two weeks.

Hosko grills Rowey about the 'under-performing' Pies, who remain winless five games into the season. Rowey opens up about what's happening within the four walls at the Pies and her views on coach Sam Wright.

"Regardless of wins and losses, we're trying to get our process right. We're trying to get our game system right," said Rowe.

Learn More 24:42

"Yeah, there has been a lot of change, there has been injuries - you can't run away from those facts.

"Whilst you might not see the benefits of that now, we will see the benefits in time."

Hosko asks Rowey how Wright is handling the pressure.

"Sam has been amazing," Rowe said.

"We know that we're going in the right direction, and we all feel that, but we're not getting immediate results, which is where you have to be patient.

"We can't write off the season. There's so much to be gained from every game and we just want to get all our players back and we think that will happen in the next two or three weeks."

Other things discussed in this week's episode include:

The "Hosking Cup" and what the loser will be subjected to

To tag or not tag - what to do with Mon Conti

Rowey heckling Sarah's twin sister Jess and why she didn't react

Nick Daicos falling short at the Brownlow for the second consecutive year

Plus, blind dates, Grand Final bets and more!

You can watch Tagged every Tuesday on AFL.com.au and the AFLW and AFL Live Official apps, and listen to the podcast on your preferred platforms on the same day.