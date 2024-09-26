Laura Stone celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Geelong and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN has defeated an injury-hit Geelong by 18 points in perfect conditions at GMHBA Stadium on Thursday night.

Geelong was left with two on the bench for the entire second half after key midfielder Amy McDonald (hamstring) and small forward Kate Surman were struck down by injury, the latter ruled out with concussion after a big hip-and-shoulder from Hawk Tamara Smith.

Hawthorn's mids went to work in McDonald's absence, with captain Emily Bates (28 disposals, three clearances) and Eliza West (24 disposals, seven clearances) helping guide their side to a 12.7 (79) to 9.7 (61) victory.

CATS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

Geelong key forward Aishling Moloney booted an equal game-high three goals, including a NAB Goal of the Year contender late in the final term.

The Irish star also had a game-high eight score involvements and five marks in a standout performance.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 06:25

    AFLW full post-match, WK5: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week five’s match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 05:38

    AFLW full post-match, WK5: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after week five’s match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 05:58

    AFLW Highlights: Geelong v Hawthorn

    The Cats and Hawks clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    Fleming flocked after fabulous first seals win

    Hawks young gun Jasmine Fleming drills her long-awaited first goal in AFLW and cements a superb victory on the road

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Moloney magnificence keeps Cats alive

    Aishling Moloney slots a superb right-foot snap goal from the boundary line allowing Geelong to stay within touching distance

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Stone's surge propels Hawks

    Laura Stone grabs a handle on the game by nailing two goals during the third quarter

    AFLW
  • 00:36

    Fellows finds favourable bounce

    Tahlia Fellows kicks a great goal across her body with help from a lucky bounce in the goal square

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Unsuspecting Cat rocked by solid Smith bump

    Tamara Smith collects Kate Surman with a brutal shepherd leaving the latter wounded

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Morrison delivers magical strike

    Nina Morrison uses her evasive excellence to break away from her opponent and slot a great goal on the run

    AFLW

It was a see-sawing first half with the two sides keen to implement their different game styles. Hawthorn looked to control the tempo of the game with uncontested footy, whilst the Cats wanted to move the ball fast and direct towards goal.

Georgie Prespakis (21 disposals, eight tackles), who returned this week from a quad injury, had an instant impact, helping deliver the ball inside the Cats' forward line for their first goal through Jackie Parry. 

05:58

AFLW Highlights: Geelong v Hawthorn

The Cats and Hawks clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

Hawthorn responded with the next two majors, the first when Kaitlyn Ashmore snuck out the back to get a goal on the line, while Aine McDonagh converted a set shot from an excellent delivery from 18-year-old Laura Stone.

It looked like the Hawks were gaining momentum, but a fast break started by Nina Morrison (21 disposals, five score involvements) resulted in a goal to Julia Crockett-Grills. 

Morrison got one of her own next, showing her class when she broke through a forward 50 stoppage and into an open goal, giving the Cats a six-point lead at quarter-time. 

00:33

Morrison delivers magical strike

Nina Morrison uses her evasive excellence to break away from her opponent and slot a great goal on the run

The Cats had the majority of play at the start of the second quarter, but could only convert one major through veteran Shelley Scott.

The Hawks made them pay for their missed opportunities in front of goal, with Louise Stephenson and Tahlia Fellows snapping the next two goals in succession to reduce the margin to two points at half-time.

With the Cats two players down, the Hawks kicked the first three goals of the third quarter through Irish recruits Aileen Gilroy and McDonagh, whilst Stone kicked her first two AFLW goals.

00:38

Stone's surge propels Hawks

Laura Stone grabs a handle on the game by nailing two goals during the third quarter

Moloney finally responded for the Cats when she converted from long range just before the three-quarter time siren.

Young Hawks key forward Mackenzie Eardly kicked her first AFLW goal to start the final term, before Geelong's Scott responded with her second.

A miraculous snap from Moloney from 40m out on the boundary lifted her side, but Eardly and Stone responded with the next two for the Hawks to keep the Cats at bay. 

00:42

Moloney magnificence keeps Cats alive

Aishling Moloney slots a superb right-foot snap goal from the boundary line allowing Geelong to stay within touching distance

Prespakis worked hard all night in the absence of McDonald, kicking a goal late in the final quarter before Moloney booted her third major to give the Cats a sniff.

But a running goal to Jasmine Fleming sealed the victory for Hawthorn.

00:41

Fleming flocked after fabulous first seals win

Hawks young gun Jasmine Fleming drills her long-awaited first goal in AFLW and cements a superb victory on the road

Up next
Mid-week footy awaits both teams in week six. Geelong returns to GMHBA Stadium next Tuesday night to take on Fremantle, while Hawthorn plays Gold Coast on Wednesday evening at Kinetic Stadium for its first home game since week one.

GEELONG       3.2   4.6   4.6   9.7 (61)
HAWTHORN   2.2   4.4   8.6   12.7 (79)

GOALS
Geelong: Moloney 3, Scott 2, Parry, Crockett-Grills, Morrison, Prespakis
Hawthorn: Stone 3, McDonagh 2, Eardly 2, Ashmore, Stephenson, Fellows, Gilroy, Fleming

BEST
Geelong: A. Moloney, Morrison, Prespakis, Scott, D. Moloney
Hawthorn: Bates, West, Lucas-Rodd, Stone, McDonagh, Fleming

INJURIES
Geelong: Surman (concussion), A. McDonald (hamstring)
Hawthorn: Bodey (TBC)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 2,771 at GMHBA Stadium