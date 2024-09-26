Hawthorn secures its fourth win of the season with an 18-point victory over Geelong

Laura Stone celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Geelong and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN has defeated an injury-hit Geelong by 18 points in perfect conditions at GMHBA Stadium on Thursday night.

Geelong was left with two on the bench for the entire second half after key midfielder Amy McDonald (hamstring) and small forward Kate Surman were struck down by injury, the latter ruled out with concussion after a big hip-and-shoulder from Hawk Tamara Smith.

Hawthorn's mids went to work in McDonald's absence, with captain Emily Bates (28 disposals, three clearances) and Eliza West (24 disposals, seven clearances) helping guide their side to a 12.7 (79) to 9.7 (61) victory.

Geelong key forward Aishling Moloney booted an equal game-high three goals, including a NAB Goal of the Year contender late in the final term.

The Irish star also had a game-high eight score involvements and five marks in a standout performance.

It was a see-sawing first half with the two sides keen to implement their different game styles. Hawthorn looked to control the tempo of the game with uncontested footy, whilst the Cats wanted to move the ball fast and direct towards goal.

Georgie Prespakis (21 disposals, eight tackles), who returned this week from a quad injury, had an instant impact, helping deliver the ball inside the Cats' forward line for their first goal through Jackie Parry.

Hawthorn responded with the next two majors, the first when Kaitlyn Ashmore snuck out the back to get a goal on the line, while Aine McDonagh converted a set shot from an excellent delivery from 18-year-old Laura Stone.

It looked like the Hawks were gaining momentum, but a fast break started by Nina Morrison (21 disposals, five score involvements) resulted in a goal to Julia Crockett-Grills.

Morrison got one of her own next, showing her class when she broke through a forward 50 stoppage and into an open goal, giving the Cats a six-point lead at quarter-time.

The Cats had the majority of play at the start of the second quarter, but could only convert one major through veteran Shelley Scott.

The Hawks made them pay for their missed opportunities in front of goal, with Louise Stephenson and Tahlia Fellows snapping the next two goals in succession to reduce the margin to two points at half-time.

With the Cats two players down, the Hawks kicked the first three goals of the third quarter through Irish recruits Aileen Gilroy and McDonagh, whilst Stone kicked her first two AFLW goals.

Moloney finally responded for the Cats when she converted from long range just before the three-quarter time siren.

Young Hawks key forward Mackenzie Eardly kicked her first AFLW goal to start the final term, before Geelong's Scott responded with her second.

A miraculous snap from Moloney from 40m out on the boundary lifted her side, but Eardly and Stone responded with the next two for the Hawks to keep the Cats at bay.

Prespakis worked hard all night in the absence of McDonald, kicking a goal late in the final quarter before Moloney booted her third major to give the Cats a sniff.

But a running goal to Jasmine Fleming sealed the victory for Hawthorn.

Up next

Mid-week footy awaits both teams in week six. Geelong returns to GMHBA Stadium next Tuesday night to take on Fremantle, while Hawthorn plays Gold Coast on Wednesday evening at Kinetic Stadium for its first home game since week one.

GEELONG 3.2 4.6 4.6 9.7 (61)

HAWTHORN 2.2 4.4 8.6 12.7 (79)

GOALS

Geelong: Moloney 3, Scott 2, Parry, Crockett-Grills, Morrison, Prespakis

Hawthorn: Stone 3, McDonagh 2, Eardly 2, Ashmore, Stephenson, Fellows, Gilroy, Fleming

BEST

Geelong: A. Moloney, Morrison, Prespakis, Scott, D. Moloney

Hawthorn: Bates, West, Lucas-Rodd, Stone, McDonagh, Fleming

INJURIES

Geelong: Surman (concussion), A. McDonald (hamstring)

Hawthorn: Bodey (TBC)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 2,771 at GMHBA Stadium