Gemma Bastiani has taken a closer look at what's behind the Tigers' improvement in 2024

Libby Graham, Isabel Bacon and Bec Miller celebrate Richmond's win over Carlton in round four, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WHILE the return of star midfielder Ellie McKenzie has been an important part of Richmond's improvement in 2024, it is something else driving the club's return to the top eight.

The Tigers' ability to defend the ground has greatly improved this year, and has allowed the backline to remain more organised and work better as a unit.

Typically, Libby Graham works as the deepest defender, with Bec Miller sitting as a loose player behind the ball, and Gabby Seymour's return to a key defensive post has further helped them structurally.

Graham's individual form has improved, Miller has been fit and able to play every game so far this year, and Seymour has been released into defence with Poppy Kelly and Tam Luke taking over ruck duties.

It is the perfect storm for Richmond to force opposition teams wide, or to a contest, and has allowed it to effectively rebound the ball out of the back half more consistently.

Richmond's defensive improvement

Avg. I50s against Avg. Disposal Efficiency against (%) Avg. Goal Efficiency against (%) Avg. Goal Accuracy against (%) Avg. Rebound Rate (%) 2023 33.2 64.4 16.3 42.5 80.7 2024 27.0 58.8 11.9 30.8 85.9



As the above numbers suggest, the Tigers' zone defence is making it far tougher for opposition teams to score consistently in 2024. Opponents are creating fewer inside 50s against Richmond, and goaling from a lower rate of those inside 50s.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are rebounding the ball out of the back half at a higher rate this year.

Libby Graham in action during Richmond's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Because of pressure being applied higher up the field and Richmond's ability to reliably generate a spare down back, opponents must make a choice when planning to send the ball forward.

Option one is typically to go long to a contest, where that Richmond spare is usually sitting to pick off the entry. Option two is to send the ball to a lower percentage area of the forward 50 – a tighter angle for the teammate in attack, or a contest that can force the ball over the boundary line and, therefore, create a stoppage.

The third choice is to move the ball laterally around the paint of the arc in an attempt to shift the defence, in the hopes that it will open up a lead inside 50 for a more realistic shot on goal. If teams opt for this option, this is where the Tigers' pressure up the field comes into play.

With more disposals, comes more opportunity to make an error, and it is here that Richmond now thrives.

Importantly, the Tigers are then able to get attacking themselves.

They are moving the ball forward with the goal of hitting up key duo Katie Brennan and Caitlin Greiser on the lead, and if that doesn't come to fruition, pressure smalls like Emelia Yassir, Mackenzie Ford, and now Sarah Hosking are willing to get their hands dirty on the deck.

Hosking's move forward has been an underrated positional shift aiding Richmond's resurgence, only made possible by McKenzie's return to the midfield.

Richmond's territory control

Avg. Tackles I50 Avg. Contested Marks Avg. Marks I50 Avg. Inside 50s 2023 11.4 6.0 5.5 32.2 2024 15.0 7.2 8.8 35.2



With their marking strength, and improved ground level pressure, Richmond is generating a shot on goal from nearly half of its forward entries – another improvement on last season – and has been let down only by its accuracy in front of goal.

Now, Richmond's biggest test of the season is bearing down. It must contend with one of the best team defensive units the League has seen in recent years in North Melbourne.

Win or lose, if the Tigers can hold up structurally and make it difficult for the Kangaroos' powerful forward line to score itself, they must be taken seriously in the race for finals.