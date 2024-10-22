Havana Harris might be one of the most unique prospects in this year's AFLW Draft

Havana Harris of Australia U18 is tackled by Alexis Gregor of the All-Stars during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match at RSEA Park on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S RARE to see a player start one centre bounce as a ruck and then the next as a midfielder.

It's even more rare to see a ruck lead their team in disposals each week.

But these are things Gold Coast Academy prospect Havana Harris does frequently.

At 183cm, Harris provides a point of difference in both roles.

As a ruck, she follows up her work so well at ground level and frequently puts in second and third efforts.

As a midfielder, opponents struggle to match her strength and determination.

We've also seen her make her mark as a forward at stages this year.

Harris is the headline act in a new generation of future Suns stars, with a number of talented players set to come through Gold Coast's Academy.

Harris isn't the only Suns Academy prospect who interchanges between the ruck and the midfield though.

Havana Harris in action during the Coates Talent League match between Gold Coast Academy and Dandenong on May 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Georja Davies teamed up with Harris at many stoppages.

If Davies was rucking, Harris would be ready to win the clearance.

If it was Harris winning the tap, Davies would be right beside her.

No Queenslander racked up more of the footy than Harris in the Marsh AFLW Under-18 National Championships this year, but Davies wasn't far behind.

Georja Davies in action during the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and Queensland at Pentanet Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

We've had rucks who can play like midfielders as a recipe for success all across the history of football.

But the prospect of one club having two of those unicorns?

It might be something we've never seen before.