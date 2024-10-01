Who made our Team of the Week in week five?

Ella Roberts, Lucy Wales and Mon Conti. Pictures: AFL Photos

RICHMOND'S Mon Conti has once again been named in the Team of the Week, following her 35-disposal performance against North Melbourne in atrocious weather conditions in Launceston on Sunday.

It's the second consecutive week that last year's AFLW best and fairest winner has made an appearance, with Conti playing an integral role in Richmond's week five match where her side challenged the premiership favourites.

Along with her 35-disposals - 19 of which were contested - Richmond's number four had a game-high 11 intercept possessions and seven clearances, in the Tigers- 12 point loss to the Kangaroos.

Other members of this week's team include Hawthorn's Lucy Wales, who has been named in the ruck after her game against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium. Wales had 39 hitouts, whilst also accumulating 22 disposals and nine intercept possessions.

Young West Coast superstar Ella Roberts has been named alongside Conti in the midfield, with Roberts' impact on the scoreboard standing out, kicking three goals, whilst also contributing 20 disposals and nine tackles.

Essendon small forward Daria Bannister has been named on the half-forward flank after kicking four goals, including three in the first quarter, against an injury-depleted Melbourne, helping steer her side to victory at Windy Hill on AFL Grand Final eve.

At full-forward is Irishwoman Aishling Moloney, who has kicked seven goals in her last two matches. The 26-year-old kicked three goals, had 19 disposals and took a season-high five marks much to the delight of the Geelong fans at GMHBA Stadium.

Greater Western Sydney had one player selected, with former No.1 draft pick Izzy Huntington named on the bench. Huntington took a game-high 11 marks and 11 intercept possessions in her side's four-goal loss to West Coast at home.

Isabel Huntington marks during the round five AFLW match between Greater Western Sydney and West Coast at Henson Park, September 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Also on the bench is one of the league's most consistent players, North Melbourne's Jas Garner. Garner has been named in the team three times this season, but is yet to find herself in the starting line up, something that will no doubt change in the near future.

For a second week in a row Fremantle's Mim Strom (25 hit outs, 17 disposals) has just missed out, as has Richmond's Ellie Mackenzie (22 disposals, eight score involvements), and Hawthorn's Laura Stone, who kicked three goals - including her first-ever AFLW goal - against the Cats.

FB: Ash Brazill, Bre Koenen

HB: Tilly Lucas-Rodd, Jordyn Allen, Emma Kearney

C: Ella Roberts, Monique Conti, Anne Hatchard

HF: Daria Bannister, Gemma Houghton, Jess Fitzgerald

FF: Tahlia Randall, Aishling Moloney

Foll: Lucy Wales, Brit Bonnici, Maddy Prespakis

Int: Izzy Huntington, Ash Riddell, Lucy Single, Ally Anderson, Jas Garner