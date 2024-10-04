All the action from Friday night's AFLW match between Adelaide and St Kilda

Zoe Prowse is tackled by Jesse Wardlaw during week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

AFTER three wins in a row to start the season, St Kilda has slumped in recent weeks, and faces a fresh challenge against perennial AFLW powerhouse Adelaide on Friday night.

The Crows copped their first loss of the season last week against reigning premier Brisbane, and will be out with a point to prove against the Saints.

The Saints have lost the ball movement that made them so dangerous earlier in the season, and in doing so, has lost its flair and ability to attack.

Their scoring has dried up in the last two games, going from an average of 46.3 points for in their first three matches, to just 15.5 points in the last fortnight.

Even at their best, the Saints were giving up a lot of inside 50s, and this has only gotten worse in their last two games.

Giving up territory to a side like Adelaide is the worst thing a team can do, because if you hand the Crows that forward space, they will take it and control the game off the back of it.

The Crows haven't lost consecutive matches since 2020, but will that change tonight?