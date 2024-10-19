Alyssa Bannan celebrates a goal during the match between Melbourne and Richmond at Casey Fields in week eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has kept its finals hopes alive with an impressive 13-point win against Richmond at Casey Fields on Saturday.

Star Demons forward Alyssa Bannan continued her outstanding form, kicking a game-high four goals to help her side to the 8.3 (51) to 5.8 (38) win.

Melbourne has now won its past four matches after a slow start to the season when its list was ravaged by injuries. But with their injured players slowly returning, the Demons look stronger each week as they edge towards a finals berth, currently sitting ninth on the ladder with two rounds remaining.

For the Tigers, the loss is just their third for the season with the team sitting comfortably inside the top eight. Richmond, however, be sweating on the health of captain Katie Brennan, who left the field in the second quarter with an ankle injury.

Both sides entered the game on winning streaks, with Richmond having won its past two matches and Melbourne on a three-game roll, with a fierce opening term setting the tone of the match.

The Tigers had the slight ascendency early, kicking the first goal of the game through star midfielder Eilish Sheerin.

But the Dees responded, kicking two goals in quick reply through Bannan, who has found form in the second half of the season, and up-and-coming forward Georgia Gall.

A spectacular run and carry goal from Ellie McKenzie, which will no doubt be a NAB AFLW Goal of the Year contender, brought the game back on level terms with the former No.1 draft pick bursting out of a pack of players, taking three bounces and slotting the goal with class, pace and composure.

But Richmond coach Ryan Ferguson would have been furious when the Demons scored their third goal for the quarter in red time, with less than a minute remaining on the clock.

The second quarter was tightly contested, with neither team able to score a major until 13 minutes into the term when Melbourne's Eden Zanker took a mark on the goal line and converted from close range.

Injuries struck the Tigers when two of their most experienced players, captain Katie Brennan and hard-nut Sarah Hosking, coming from the ground with ankle and knee injuries, respectively.

Hosking returned to the field in the second half, but Brennan was ruled out for the game.

Bannan continued her hot form, slotting the first and only goal of the third term from a tight angle on the boundary. Melbourne's mids lifted through Liv Purcell (24 disposals, 16 contested possessions), who is still wearing her protective face mask, and captain Kate Hore (22 disposals, six clearances).

The Dees continued their dominance into the final term, adding three further goals through vice-captain Tyla Hanks, Bannan and Gall.

A late flurry of three goals to Richmond's Caitlin Greiser got Tigers fans excited, but it was too little too late, with the Demons walking away convincing winners.

Skipper's injury concern

Richmond captain Katie Brennan hobbled from the field in the second term with an ankle injury. Brennan has a history of foot issues and the Tigers' medical staff, her teammates and Richmond fans will be hoping that it's nothing serious. Richmond missed not only her presence in the forward line, but also the 32-year-old's leadership in the second half.

Tall Gall rising to the occasion

Without Tayla Harris playing as the tall marking target inside 50, the Dees have found a silver lining to the star's injury with young forward Georgia Gall improving significantly in recent weeks. Gall kicked two goals, second to Bannan, to help her side to victory. Gall looks right at home in Melbourne's forward 50 and is improving week-on-week.

Saraid's long awaited debut

More than 800 days after she was signed to an AFLW list, Melbourne's Saraid Taylor finally made her debut. Coincidentally, the game was against Richmond, where she spent her first season but didn't play a game. After nearly two full home and away seasons, Taylor made her debut in the Demons' defence and came up against her former basketball mates Tess Lavey and Mon Conti.

Saraid Taylor sings the song with teammates after Melbourne's win over Richmond at Casey Fields in week eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Up next

Both Melbourne and Richmond will travel north in week nine for Indigenous Round. Melbourne plays an in-form Hawthorn at Cazalys Stadium in Cairns on Thursday night, while Richmond takes on Essendon in the AFLW Dreamtime match at TIO Stadium in Darwin on Saturday night.

MELBOURNE 3.1 4.1 5.3 8.3 (51)

RICHMOND 2.1 2.2 2.5 5.8 (38)

GOALS

Melbourne: Bannan 4, Gall 2, Zanker, Hanks

Richmond: Greiser 3, Sheerin, McKenzie

BEST

Melbourne: Bannan, Purcell, Hore, Zanker, Gall

Richmond: Sheerin, Conti, McKenzie, Greiser, Kelly

INJURIES

Melbourne: Nil

Richmond: Brennan (ankle)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 2,026 at Casey Fields