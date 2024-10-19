Orlagh Lally celebrates a goal during the AFLW R8 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Sullivan Logistics Stadium on October 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has maintained its perfect record in AFLW Derbies, overpowering West Coast in the opening half to set up an impressive 23-point win against its crosstown rival at Sullivan Logistics Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles were held goalless in the opening half for the second time this season and couldn't take their chances thereafter as the Dockers prevailed 5.5 (35) to 1.6 (12), keeping touch with the top four while all but ending their opponents' finals chances.

It was an entertaining Derby 7 marked by pressure and bursts of skill, and it could have been closer if the Eagles capitalised on chances through the middle stages of the game.

They were ultimately outclassed, however, by an even Fremantle team that is now 7-0 in AFLW Derbies and still in the hunt this season after steadying its season at 6-3 following back-to-back defeats at home.

Ruck Mim Strom was outstanding in a dominant performance, finishing with a League-record 48 hitouts and 15 disposals to win the Derby Medal, while star recruit Aisling McCarthy (20 and a goal) was terrific against her former team.

West Coast midfielder Bella Lewis (26 and seven clearances) was the Eagles' driving force but ultimately lacked enough sidekicks as the Dockers' weight of numbers won out.

Both teams played with an early intensity that reflected the importance of the match, but the Dockers were cleaner and more switched on when they had the ball as McCarthy and Gabby Biedenweg-Webster kicked excellent early goals.

Dana East made it three straight when she took advantage inside 50, giving the Dockers their best first quarter of the season and a 16-point lead at the first break.

The Eagles had chances, with Ella Roberts missing two gettable set shots after strong contested marks, while Mikayla Western was unable to capitalise when streaming towards goal after some slick play.

Biedenweg-Webster, who signed as a replacement player for injured Fremantle captain Ange Stannett, kicked her second goal late in the quarter to make it a 23-point lead at half time, with a big task ahead of the Eagles.

They chipped away in the third, holding the Dockers at bay when they had momentum before pushing forward and striking through Amy Franklin, with Lewis elevating through the quarter to keep her team in the game.

Trailing by 16 at the final change, the Eagles needed to act quickly but couldn't break through the Dockers' defence, with Freo midfielder Orlagh Lally settling things late when she snapped accurately.

Dockers get the opening quarter right

Fremantle had a stunning 0-8 record in first quarters this season, scoring an average of just under four points across their opening terms and going goalless in five of them (including scoreless in three). They were ready to go on Saturday though, producing their best opening to a game since round eight last season with three straight goals. West Coast, meanwhile, went goalless for just the third time this season in an opening quarter, putting them on the back foot immediately.

Old friends, new enemies

Fremantle star Aisling McCarthy made a statement in her first game against former club West Coast, kicking the first goal of the game and celebrating in style. Traded last year for Roxy Roux and pick No.27, McCarthy hit a forward 50 stoppage and waltzed past a tackling attempt to convert on the run from 30m and spark her team early. A star recruit this season, McCarthy has been crucial in replacing the tackling power and ball-winning ability of Kiara Bowers in the midfield, finishing with 20 disposals and a team-high 543m gained. It was a different story for Roux, who struggled in the first half and finished with five touches.

Next up

West Coast returns to its Mineral Resources Park base to take on Geelong next Saturday afternoon (3.05pm AWST). The Dockers are on the road after three weeks in Perth, travelling to Henson Park for a clash with Greater Western Sydney on Saturday afternoon (2.05pm AEDT).

WEST COAST 0.2 0.4 1.5 1.6 (12)

FREMANTLE 3.0 4.3 4.3 5.5 (35)

GOALS

West Coast: Franklin

Fremantle: Biedenweg-Webster 2, East, Lally, McCarthy

BEST

West Coast: Lewis, Drennan, Wakfer, Thomas, Swanson, Roberts

Fremantle: Strom, McCarthy, Newton, O'Driscoll, Biedenweg-Webster, East, Scanlon

INJURIES

West Coast: Nil

Fremantle: Nil

LATE CHANGES

West Coast: Nil

Fremantle: Hayley Miller (calf) replaced in the selected side by Jae Flynn

Crowd: 6,047 at Sullivan Logistics Stadium