Commentator Jack Heverin joins Sarah Hosking and Sarah Rowe on the latest episode of Tagged

Collingwood players line up ahead of the opening NAB AFL Women's game against Carlton at Ikon Park in 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

COMMENTARY guru Jack Heverin has seen a lot during his time in broadcast but says the experience of calling the first ever NAB AFL Women's game back in 2017 remains a career highlight.

Heverin, a talented multi-sport caller, started from humble beginnings before a rapid rise up the ranks and fondly recalls the moment AFLW exploded.

"We turn up to Ikon Park and we had no idea what to expect. We weren't sure whether there was going to be 2,000 people, 5,000 people or what it was all going to look like," Heverin told AFL.com.au's Tagged.

"It was a mad scramble, we had all of these names coming in that to be honest, we'd hardly heard before."

Heverin remembers when he caught wind of the crowd lockout as the game neared.

"We started to get word coming through about 45 minutes before the bounce that they'd shut the gates, and they weren't letting anyone else in," he continued.

"There's 21,000 here and Gillon McLachlan went out the front and apologised to everyone saying, 'we're so sorry we can't get you in'.

"We went there with almost no expectations, and it turned out to be one of the most memorable things I've done in footy because we were a part of something special and unique."

Gillon McLachlan at the opening night of the NAB AFL Women's competition in 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

In fresh episodes of Tagged every Tuesday, co-hosts Sarah Hosking and Sarah Rowe will tackle everything from pop culture to the latest footy news.

This week's jam-packed episode also features:

Hosko opens up with a heartfelt chat about Kate Dempsey and the horrendous homophobia on social media last week

Jack Heverin discusses the pathways to become a footy commentator and how much has changed since he began

Heverin talks about the future of AFLW and his role as a 'Girl Dad'

You can watch Tagged every Tuesday on AFL.com.au and the AFLW and the AFL Live Official apps, and listen to the podcast on your preferred platforms on the same day.