Brisbane overcame some early wayward kicking in front of goal before powering past Sydney

Charlotte Mullins celebrates a goal during the AFLW R9 match between Brisbane and Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena on October 27, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

BRISBANE has all but locked up a top-four finish with a runaway 68-point demolition of Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The 11.12 (78) to 1.4 (10) victory was the Lions' eight of the season and leaves them in third spot ahead of a date with Euro-Yroke next Sunday.

LIONS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

They are still in with a shot of finishing second if Hawthorn slips up in the final round against Richmond.

It took the reigning premier some time to adjust to the windy conditions, but after conceding the game's first goal to Bella Smith, the Lions took total control thereafter.

Belle Dawes was magnificent for the victors, continuing a brilliant season with 22 disposals and two goals to be the game's standout player.

The pocket rocket midfielder was full of energy through congestion, setting up Shanae Davison's first goal in Lions colours and then adding two of her own in a five-goal final quarter.

Charlie Mullins (18 and a goal) was clean in the tricky conditions, Sophie Conway (25 and a goal) was also highly involved, while Jade Ellenger and captain Bre Koenen were excellent at half-back, providing Brisbane with plenty of run.

Taylor Smith kicked three goals to move to 19 for the season and two behind Geelong's Aishling Moloney as the race for the leading goalkicker goes down to the final week.

After last week's loss to Geelong, Brisbane was hungry to ensure there was no repeat.

The Lions over-possessed the ball in the early stages against good Swans pressure, before eventually using the width of their home ground to run riot.

The overlap run and strength in numbers was too much for Sydney to handle.

Goals in the final two minutes of the first quarter to Smith, who was on the end of a Ruby Svarc pass, and Cathy Svarc, who threaded the needle expertly from the left forward pocket, gave the hosts a lead they would not relinquish.

The second quarter was one-way traffic.

Brisbane camped inside its forward 50 and took a 24-point lead to the main break despite kicking just 2.6 for the term.

Koenen was winning the ball back repeatedly at half-back, while Mullins was exerting her influence on the wing, with a terrific gather and long kick to Shannon Campbell giving the defender-turned-forward her first goal.

Campbell fills the Davidson void

For the second time this season, Brisbane had to play without spearhead Dakota Davidson, who watched from the boundary line in concussion protocols. In her absence, coach Craig Starcevich opted to swing veteran Shannon Campbell into the forward line. Campbell did an excellent job as the bash-and-crash forward bringing high balls to ground and was rewarded for her efforts with a second-quarter goal, much to the delight of her teammates.

Shannon Campbell in action during the AFLW R9 match between Brisbane and Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena on October 27, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

McClelland Trophy still up for grabs

Brisbane's win has ensured the winner of the McClelland Trophy will not be decided until the final day of the season. If the Lions win their final match next Sunday against Euro-Yroke, it will ensure Hawthorn has to at least draw with Richmond later that day to claim the $1 million prize for the top club across both men's and women's competitions. A promoter's dream.

Up next

Brisbane rounds out its home and away season with a trip to RSEA Park next Sunday to take on the Saints at 1.05pm AEDT, with a top two spot still not behind it. Sydney finishes its campaign by hosting Waalitj Marawar at Henson Park on Saturday (3.05pm AEDT).

BRISBANE 2.0 4.6 5.9 11.12 (78)

SYDNEY 1.0 1.0 1.1 1.4 (10)

GOALS

Brisbane: Smith 3, Dawes 2, C.Svarc, R.Svarc, Campbell, Davison, Mullins, Conway

Sydney: Smith

BEST

Brisbane: Dawes, Mullins, Ellenger, Koenen, Conway, R.Svarc

Sydney: Hurley, McEvoy, Heads, Mitchell

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

Sydney: Davies (ankle)

LATE CHANGES

Brisbane: Nil

Sydney: Ruby Sargent-Wilson replaced in selected side by Paige Sheppard

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 3117 at Brighton Homes Arena