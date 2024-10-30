AFLW injury list, W10. Picture: AFL Media

MELBOURNE could be without Kate Hore for its must-win clash against Collingwood on Saturday, with the Dees skipper under an injury cloud due to a hamstring issue.

St Kilda star Bianca Jakobsson has avoided an ACL injury, but is still facing an extended period of rehabilitation after hyper-extending her knee during week nine.

Hawthorn forward Greta Bodey will return after a two-week layoff due to a toe injury, while Magpies recruit Mikayla Hyde is in the frame to play her first game in her new colours after a foot injury kept her out of action for most of the season.

Darcy Vescio and Tahlia Read are also available for selection in a welcome boost for Carlton ahead of its clash against Essendon, while retiring Blue Jess Dal Pos will have to pass a fitness test in order to play one last time.

Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.

This article will be updated as clubs release their injury list throughout the week

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Eloise Jones

Achilles

Season

Brooke Smith

Collarbone

3-4 weeks
Updated: October 29, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Dakota Davidson

Concussion

Test
Updated: October 29, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Jess Dal Pos

Calf

Test

Yasmin Duursma

Wrist

1 week

Erone Fitzpatrick

ACL

Inactive

Maddy Hendrie

Foot

Season

Brooke Vickers

Hamstring

Season
Updated: October 29, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Charlotte Blair

Shin

Season

Grace Campbell

Hip

Season

Bri Davey

Tibia

Season

Kalinda Howarth

ACL

Season

Eliza James

Concussion

Test

Selena Karlson

Shin

Season

Annie Lee

Knee

Season

Nell Morris-Dalton

Back

Inactive

Aishling Sheridan

Personal

Inactive
Updated: October 29, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Kodi Jacques

Hamstring

3 weeks

Mia Van Dyke

Ankle

2-3 weeks

Sophie Van De Heuvel

Knee

Season

Steph Wales

ACL

Season
Updated: October 29, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Kiara Bowers

Pregnancy

Inactive

Ash Brazill

Ankle

TBC

Hayley Miller

Calf

Test

Ange Stannett 

ACL

Season

Madi Scanlon

Concussion

Test

Tara Stribley

Ankle

Test

Aine Tighe

Knee

Season
Updated: October 29, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Julia Crockett-Grills

Ankle

Season
Gabbi Featherston

Hamstring

1 week
Zali Friswell

Ankle

Test
Olivia Fuller

Work

Inactive
Rachel Kearns

Concussion

Test
Kate Kenny

Ankle

Season
Chantal Mason

Foot

Season
Darcy Moloney

Ankle

1 week
Lilly Pearce

ACL

Season
Bryde O'Rourke

Collarbone

1 week
Chloe Scheer

Toe

1-2 weeks
Caitlin Thorne

Hamstring

1 week
Updated: October 29, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Daisy D'Arcy

ACL

Season

Alana Gee

ACL

Season

Sienna McMullen

ACL

Inactive

Viv Saad

Achilles

Season

Lucy Single

Concussion

1 week
Updated: October 29, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Nicola Barr

Hamstring

Season

Annise Bradfield

Concussion

1 week

Chloe Dalton

Back

Season

Kaitlyn Srhoj

Knee

Season

Daisy Walker

ACL

Season
Updated: October 29, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Kristy Stratton

Ankle

Test

Laura Stone

Ankle

Test

Emily Everist

Illness

Test
Updated: October 29, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Grace Beasley

ACL

Season

Gab Colvin

Concussion

1-2 weeks

Sinead Goldrick

Concussion

1-2 weeks

Tayla Harris

Shoulder

Season

Kate Hore

Hamstring

Test

Jacinta Hose

ACL

Inactive

Aimee Mackin

ACL

Inactive

Paxy Paxman

Foot

TBC
Updated: October 29, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Emma Kearney

Hamstring

2 weeks

Georgia Stubs

Ankle

Season
Updated: October 29, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Janelle Cuthbertson

ACL

Season

Hannah Dunn

Pregnancy

Inactive

Georgie Jaques

ACL

TBA

Indy Tahau

ACL

Inactive

Julia Teakle

Knee

2 weeks

Lauren Young

ACL

Inactive
Updated: October 29, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Katelyn Cox

Knee

Inactive

Sarah Hosking

Hamstring

TBC

Shelby Knoll

ACL

Inactive

Tamara Luke

Shoulder

Test

Montana McKinnon

ACL

Inactive

Bec Miller

Hamstring tightness

Test

Amelia Peck

Knee

Season
Updated: October 29, 2024
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Steph Chiocci

ACL

Season

Bianca Jakobsson

Knee

Season

Caitlin Matthews

Knee

Season

Georgia Patrikios

Foot

Season

Beth Pinchin

Knee

Season

Nicola Xenos

Heel

Season
Updated: October 29, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Giselle Davies

Ankle

TBC

Chloe Molloy

ACL

Season

Ally Morphett

Foot

Season

Alana Woodward

Knee

 Season
Updated: October 29, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Emily Elkington

Concussion

Season

Annabel Johnson

ACL

Season

Kayley Kavanagh

ACL

Season

Sophie McDonald

Concussion

TBC

Jess Rentsch

Ankle

Test

Matilda Sergeant

Knee

Season

Beth Schilling

Concussion

Season
Updated: October 29, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Lauren Ahrens

Foot

Season

Ellie Blackburn

Foot

Season

Jorja Borg

ACL

Season

Keely Coyne

ACL

Season

Mua Laloifi

ACL

Season

Heidi Woodley

Calf

Test
Updated: October 29, 2024