Who's still sore? Who's nearing a return? Check out your club's injury updates ahead of AFLW week 10

AFLW injury list, W10. Picture: AFL Media

MELBOURNE could be without Kate Hore for its must-win clash against Collingwood on Saturday, with the Dees skipper under an injury cloud due to a hamstring issue.

St Kilda star Bianca Jakobsson has avoided an ACL injury, but is still facing an extended period of rehabilitation after hyper-extending her knee during week nine.

Hawthorn forward Greta Bodey will return after a two-week layoff due to a toe injury, while Magpies recruit Mikayla Hyde is in the frame to play her first game in her new colours after a foot injury kept her out of action for most of the season.

Darcy Vescio and Tahlia Read are also available for selection in a welcome boost for Carlton ahead of its clash against Essendon, while retiring Blue Jess Dal Pos will have to pass a fitness test in order to play one last time.

Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.

This article will be updated as clubs release their injury list throughout the week

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Eloise Jones Achilles Season Brooke Smith Collarbone 3-4 weeks Updated: October 29, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dakota Davidson Concussion Test Updated: October 29, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jess Dal Pos Calf Test Yasmin Duursma Wrist 1 week Erone Fitzpatrick ACL Inactive Maddy Hendrie Foot Season Brooke Vickers Hamstring Season Updated: October 29, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlotte Blair Shin Season Grace Campbell Hip Season Bri Davey Tibia Season Kalinda Howarth ACL Season Eliza James Concussion Test Selena Karlson Shin Season Annie Lee Knee Season Nell Morris-Dalton Back Inactive Aishling Sheridan Personal Inactive Updated: October 29, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kodi Jacques Hamstring 3 weeks Mia Van Dyke Ankle 2-3 weeks Sophie Van De Heuvel Knee Season Steph Wales ACL Season Updated: October 29, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kiara Bowers Pregnancy Inactive Ash Brazill Ankle TBC Hayley Miller Calf Test Ange Stannett ACL Season Madi Scanlon Concussion Test Tara Stribley Ankle Test Aine Tighe Knee Season Updated: October 29, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Julia Crockett-Grills Ankle Season Gabbi Featherston Hamstring 1 week Zali Friswell Ankle Test Olivia Fuller Work Inactive Rachel Kearns Concussion Test Kate Kenny Ankle Season Chantal Mason Foot Season Darcy Moloney Ankle 1 week Lilly Pearce ACL Season Bryde O'Rourke Collarbone 1 week Chloe Scheer Toe 1-2 weeks Caitlin Thorne Hamstring 1 week Updated: October 29, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Daisy D'Arcy ACL Season Alana Gee ACL Season Sienna McMullen ACL Inactive Viv Saad Achilles Season Lucy Single Concussion 1 week Updated: October 29, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicola Barr Hamstring Season Annise Bradfield Concussion 1 week Chloe Dalton Back Season Kaitlyn Srhoj Knee Season Daisy Walker ACL Season Updated: October 29, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kristy Stratton Ankle Test Laura Stone Ankle Test Emily Everist Illness Test Updated: October 29, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Grace Beasley ACL Season Gab Colvin Concussion 1-2 weeks Sinead Goldrick Concussion 1-2 weeks Tayla Harris Shoulder Season Kate Hore Hamstring Test Jacinta Hose ACL Inactive Aimee Mackin ACL Inactive Paxy Paxman Foot TBC

Updated: October 29, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emma Kearney Hamstring 2 weeks Georgia Stubs Ankle Season Updated: October 29, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Janelle Cuthbertson ACL Season Hannah Dunn Pregnancy Inactive Georgie Jaques ACL TBA Indy Tahau ACL Inactive Julia Teakle Knee 2 weeks Lauren Young ACL Inactive Updated: October 29, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Katelyn Cox Knee Inactive Sarah Hosking Hamstring TBC Shelby Knoll ACL Inactive Tamara Luke Shoulder Test Montana McKinnon ACL Inactive Bec Miller Hamstring tightness Test Amelia Peck Knee Season Updated: October 29, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Steph Chiocci ACL Season Bianca Jakobsson Knee Season Caitlin Matthews Knee Season Georgia Patrikios Foot Season Beth Pinchin Knee Season Nicola Xenos Heel Season Updated: October 29, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Giselle Davies Ankle TBC Chloe Molloy ACL Season Ally Morphett Foot Season Alana Woodward Knee Season Updated: October 29, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emily Elkington Concussion Season Annabel Johnson ACL Season Kayley Kavanagh ACL Season Sophie McDonald Concussion TBC Jess Rentsch Ankle Test Matilda Sergeant Knee Season Beth Schilling Concussion Season Updated: October 29, 2024