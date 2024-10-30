MELBOURNE could be without Kate Hore for its must-win clash against Collingwood on Saturday, with the Dees skipper under an injury cloud due to a hamstring issue.
St Kilda star Bianca Jakobsson has avoided an ACL injury, but is still facing an extended period of rehabilitation after hyper-extending her knee during week nine.
Hawthorn forward Greta Bodey will return after a two-week layoff due to a toe injury, while Magpies recruit Mikayla Hyde is in the frame to play her first game in her new colours after a foot injury kept her out of action for most of the season.
Darcy Vescio and Tahlia Read are also available for selection in a welcome boost for Carlton ahead of its clash against Essendon, while retiring Blue Jess Dal Pos will have to pass a fitness test in order to play one last time.
Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.
This article will be updated as clubs release their injury list throughout the week
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Eloise Jones
|
Achilles
|
Season
|
Brooke Smith
|
Collarbone
|
3-4 weeks
|Updated: October 29, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Dakota Davidson
|
Concussion
|
Test
|Updated: October 29, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Jess Dal Pos
|
Calf
|
Test
|
Yasmin Duursma
|
Wrist
|
1 week
|
Erone Fitzpatrick
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Maddy Hendrie
|
Foot
|
Season
|
Brooke Vickers
|
Hamstring
|
Season
|Updated: October 29, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Charlotte Blair
|
Shin
|
Season
|
Grace Campbell
|
Hip
|
Season
|
Bri Davey
|
Tibia
|
Season
|
Kalinda Howarth
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Eliza James
|
Concussion
|
Test
|
Selena Karlson
|
Shin
|
Season
|
Annie Lee
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Nell Morris-Dalton
|
Back
|
Inactive
|
Aishling Sheridan
|
Personal
|
Inactive
|Updated: October 29, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Kodi Jacques
|
Hamstring
|
3 weeks
|
Mia Van Dyke
|
Ankle
|
2-3 weeks
|
Sophie Van De Heuvel
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Steph Wales
|
ACL
|
Season
|Updated: October 29, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Kiara Bowers
|
Pregnancy
|
Inactive
|
Ash Brazill
|
Ankle
|
TBC
|
Hayley Miller
|
Calf
|
Test
|
Ange Stannett
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Madi Scanlon
|
Concussion
|
Test
|
Tara Stribley
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Aine Tighe
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: October 29, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Julia Crockett-Grills
|
Ankle
|
Season
|Gabbi Featherston
|
Hamstring
|
1 week
|Zali Friswell
|
Ankle
|
Test
|Olivia Fuller
|
Work
|
Inactive
|Rachel Kearns
|
Concussion
|
Test
|Kate Kenny
|
Ankle
|
Season
|Chantal Mason
|
Foot
|
Season
|Darcy Moloney
|
Ankle
|
1 week
|Lilly Pearce
|
ACL
|
Season
|Bryde O'Rourke
|
Collarbone
|
1 week
|Chloe Scheer
|
Toe
|
1-2 weeks
|Caitlin Thorne
|
Hamstring
|
1 week
|Updated: October 29, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Daisy D'Arcy
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Alana Gee
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Sienna McMullen
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Viv Saad
|
Achilles
|
Season
|
Lucy Single
|
Concussion
|
1 week
|Updated: October 29, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Nicola Barr
|
Hamstring
|
Season
|
Annise Bradfield
|
Concussion
|
1 week
|
Chloe Dalton
|
Back
|
Season
|
Kaitlyn Srhoj
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Daisy Walker
|
ACL
|
Season
|Updated: October 29, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Kristy Stratton
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Laura Stone
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Emily Everist
|
Illness
|
Test
|Updated: October 29, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Grace Beasley
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Gab Colvin
|
Concussion
|
1-2 weeks
|
Sinead Goldrick
|
Concussion
|
1-2 weeks
|
Tayla Harris
|
Shoulder
|
Season
|
Kate Hore
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|
Jacinta Hose
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Aimee Mackin
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Paxy Paxman
|
Foot
|
TBC
|Updated: October 29, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Emma Kearney
|
Hamstring
|
2 weeks
|
Georgia Stubs
|
Ankle
|
Season
|Updated: October 29, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Janelle Cuthbertson
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Hannah Dunn
|
Pregnancy
|
Inactive
|
Georgie Jaques
|
ACL
|
TBA
|
Indy Tahau
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Julia Teakle
|
Knee
|
2 weeks
|
Lauren Young
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|Updated: October 29, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Katelyn Cox
|
Knee
|
Inactive
|
Sarah Hosking
|
Hamstring
|
TBC
|
Shelby Knoll
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Tamara Luke
|
Shoulder
|
Test
|
Montana McKinnon
|
ACL
|
Inactive
|
Bec Miller
|
Hamstring tightness
|
Test
|
Amelia Peck
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: October 29, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Steph Chiocci
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Bianca Jakobsson
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Caitlin Matthews
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Georgia Patrikios
|
Foot
|
Season
|
Beth Pinchin
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Nicola Xenos
|
Heel
|
Season
|Updated: October 29, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Giselle Davies
|
Ankle
|
TBC
|
Chloe Molloy
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Ally Morphett
|
Foot
|
Season
|
Alana Woodward
|
Knee
|Season
|Updated: October 29, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Emily Elkington
|
Concussion
|
Season
|
Annabel Johnson
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Kayley Kavanagh
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Sophie McDonald
|
Concussion
|
TBC
|
Jess Rentsch
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Matilda Sergeant
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Beth Schilling
|
Concussion
|
Season
|Updated: October 29, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Lauren Ahrens
|
Foot
|
Season
|
Ellie Blackburn
|
Foot
|
Season
|
Jorja Borg
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Keely Coyne
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Mua Laloifi
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Heidi Woodley
|
Calf
|
Test
|Updated: October 29, 2024