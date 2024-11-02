UNBEATEN North Melbourne has claimed its first AFLW minor premiership after a dominant 63-point win over Gold Coast on Saturday.
The Kangaroos were in control from the outset at Arden Street on their way to a comprehensive 11.12 (78) to 2.3 (15) victory.
North made history, winning the minor premiership and becoming just the second team in AFLW history to finish a home and away season unbeaten, joining Brisbane in 2017.
Jasmine Garner starred again, finishing with 24 disposals and a goal, while Ash Riddell had 32 touches.
Alice O'Loughlin did most of the damage up forward with four goals.
The Roos controlled the ball throughout the contest, finishing the match with 64 more disposals and 40 more marks, while dominating the inside 50s 51-15.
Charlie Rowbottom (27 disposals and seven clearances) and Claudia Whitfort (25 and six) toiled hard for the Suns.
North dominated early proceedings but struggled to convert its chances before a burst of three quick goals via Kate Shierlaw, O'Loughlin and Tahlia Randall.
The Suns stayed in touch thanks to a desperate goal from Elise Barwick to begin the second term, but the Roos started to make the most of their dominance from then on.
As Garner ran the show, O'Loughlin did the damage inside 50, with North opening up a 51-point lead at three-quarter time before cruising to victory.
Alice in Wonderland
Alice O'Loughlin starred up forward, kicking a career-high four goals. The forward had booted 10 majors leading into the week 10 clash but was goalless in three of her previous four outings, with Saturday's performance a nice confidence boost heading into the finals.
Up next
While the Suns' season is over, North will head into the finals full of confidence after going unbeaten through the home and away campaign. The Roos are likely to host Kuwarna in a preliminary final.
NORTH MELBOURNE 3.4 5.9 9.10 11.12 (78)
GOLD COAST 1.0 2.0 2.1 2.3 (15)
GOALS
North Melbourne: O'Loughlin 4, Randall 2, Wall, Shierlaw, E.King, Gatt, Garner
Gold Coast: Smith, Barwick
BEST
North Melbourne: O'Loughlin, Garner, M.King, Riddell
Gold Coast: Rowbottom, Whitfort, Smith
INJURIES
North Melbourne: Nil
Gold Coast: Nil
Reports: Nil
Crowd: 2162 at Arden Street Oval