The Kangaroos are AFLW minor premiers after thrashing the Suns

Alice O’Loughlin and Tahlia Randall celebrate a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Gold Coast in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

UNBEATEN North Melbourne has claimed its first AFLW minor premiership after a dominant 63-point win over Gold Coast on Saturday.

The Kangaroos were in control from the outset at Arden Street on their way to a comprehensive 11.12 (78) to 2.3 (15) victory.

KANGAROOS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

North made history, winning the minor premiership and becoming just the second team in AFLW history to finish a home and away season unbeaten, joining Brisbane in 2017.

Jasmine Garner starred again, finishing with 24 disposals and a goal, while Ash Riddell had 32 touches.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 05:38 AFLW full post-match, WK10: Kangaroos Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week ten’s match against Gold Coast

10:18 AFLW Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Gold Coast Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and SUNS clash in week ten of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:04 AFLW full post-match, WK10: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week ten’s match against Nth Melbourne

01:35 Four reasons to smile for Roos goalsneak Alice O'Loughlin helps North Melbourne secure its first AFLW minor premiership with an impressive four-goal showing

04:45 AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Gold Coast The Kangaroos and Suns clash in week 10 of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:34 O'Loughlin does it all ever so cleanly Alice O'Loughlin slots a brilliant opportunist goal with a clean pick-up on the run and snap to finish

00:29 Gatt defies odds as ball bounces through Taylah Gatt drills an impressive goal while being tackled to continue North's domination

00:38 Barwick barges through to sneak goal home Elise Barwick intercepts a handball in the last line of defence and gathers it just in time to pop through a major

00:37 Randall steals one and sinks a beauty Tahlia Randall intercepts a wayward Gold Coast handball and spins on a dime to snap her first goal of the match

Alice O'Loughlin did most of the damage up forward with four goals.

The Roos controlled the ball throughout the contest, finishing the match with 64 more disposals and 40 more marks, while dominating the inside 50s 51-15.

Learn More 04:45

Charlie Rowbottom (27 disposals and seven clearances) and Claudia Whitfort (25 and six) toiled hard for the Suns.

North dominated early proceedings but struggled to convert its chances before a burst of three quick goals via Kate Shierlaw, O'Loughlin and Tahlia Randall.

Learn More 00:37

The Suns stayed in touch thanks to a desperate goal from Elise Barwick to begin the second term, but the Roos started to make the most of their dominance from then on.

As Garner ran the show, O'Loughlin did the damage inside 50, with North opening up a 51-point lead at three-quarter time before cruising to victory.

Learn More 00:34

Alice in Wonderland

Alice O'Loughlin starred up forward, kicking a career-high four goals. The forward had booted 10 majors leading into the week 10 clash but was goalless in three of her previous four outings, with Saturday's performance a nice confidence boost heading into the finals.

Learn More 01:35

Up next

While the Suns' season is over, North will head into the finals full of confidence after going unbeaten through the home and away campaign. The Roos are likely to host Kuwarna in a preliminary final.

NORTH MELBOURNE 3.4 5.9 9.10 11.12 (78)

GOLD COAST 1.0 2.0 2.1 2.3 (15)

GOALS

North Melbourne: O'Loughlin 4, Randall 2, Wall, Shierlaw, E.King, Gatt, Garner

Gold Coast: Smith, Barwick

BEST

North Melbourne: O'Loughlin, Garner, M.King, Riddell

Gold Coast: Rowbottom, Whitfort, Smith

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Nil

Gold Coast: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 2162 at Arden Street Oval