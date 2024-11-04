J'Noemi Anderson in action during Euro-Yroke's clash against Brisbane in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA'S J'Noemi Anderson has been named the Week 10 Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee.

Anderson had 11 disposals, eight tackles, six kicks and two score involvements in the club's 27 point loss against Brisbane.

19-year-old Anderson has been part of St Kilda's line up since making her debut in Round 5 of the 2022 NAB AFLW Season 7, playing 19 games at the top level already.

Anderson is a tough and reliable contested ball winner for the Saints, averaging four tackles and 5.9 disposals at 62 per cent efficiency this season.

She played junior footy with St Mary's in the NTFL and the Sandringham Dragons in the Coates Talent League.

Anderson was selected with pick No. 16 in the 2022 Draft, after winning the St Mary’s Senior Women's Best and Fairest and NTFL Rising Star Award as a teenager.

A proud Warlpiri Warumungu woman from Northern Territory, Anderson made club history in her debut game, becoming St Kilda’s first AFLW Indigenous Player.

She is also the fourth Anderson sibling to make a club list, following older brothers Joe (Carlton) and Jed (Hawthorn/North Melbourne/Gold Coast SUNS), and older sister Jasmine (Adelaide Crows), who was signed as a rookie in 2016 ahead of the inaugural NAB AFLW season.

Upon joining the club, Anderson was presented with the famous #7 jumper, as previously worn by proud Noongar man and St Kilda champion Nicky Winmar.

2024 Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominees

Week one: Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide)

Week two: Beth Schilling (West Coast)

Week three: Kaitlyn Srhoj (Greater Western Sydney)

Week four: Lucy Cronin (Collingwood)

Week five: Molly Brooksby (Port Adelaide)

Week six: Amy Gaylor (Essendon)

Week seven: Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)

Week eight: Elaine Grigg (Western Bulldogs)

Week nine: Mikayla Williamson (Hawthorn)

Week 10: J'Noemi Anderson (St Kilda)