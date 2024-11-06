The AFL is pleased to welcome the return of the NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Tour which will hit the road this month in celebration of the 2024 NAB AFLW Final Series

(L-R): AFLW boss Emma Moore, premiership cup ambassador Erin Phillips, and AFL footy boss Laura Kane pose for a photo at the AFLW finals launch on November 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL, in partnership with NAB, is pleased to welcome the return of the NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Tour which will hit the road this month in celebration of the 2024 NAB AFLW Final Series.

From November 11-25, women’s football’s most prestigious piece of silverware will travel to four states - South Australia, Tasmania, New South Wales and Queensland - visiting local communities, football clubs, schools, AFL Nines and NAB AFL Auskick centres.

In its third year, the Cup Tour will pay a visit to the AFL's flagship inclusion football event, the 2024 Toyota AFL Open, to celebrate that Australian rules football is for everyone. It will also stop in at the 2024 Pacific Cup, giving international fans a rare chance to see the shiny silverware of the elite game up close, celebrating the growth of the game into new regions.

Commencing on Monday, November 11, the Cup will start its tour in Adelaide, before making its way to Tasmania for the first time on Thursday, November 14 and will then travel north to New South Wales on Sunday, November 17.

The final stops for the Cup Tour will be in the Sunshine Coast on Thursday 21 - Saturday 23 including heading to the Pacific Cup in Maroochydore, before the Tour finishes up in Brisbane on November 24 and 25.

AFLW General Manager Emma Moore said it was wonderful to welcome the return of the NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Tour for another year.



“The AFL is proud to partner with NAB to bring another NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Tour to communities across Australia, as we prepare for a much anticipated NAB AFLW Finals Series,” Moore said.



“Football is for everyone, and the NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Tour allows us to not only celebrate women and girls’ football, but this year it provides an opportunity for the game to connect with international fans, at the Pacific Cup, and to celebrate diversity and inclusion at the inaugural AFL Open.



“The excitement we saw on the faces of fans around the country on last year’s Cup Tour was priceless. I encourage everyone to come along to experience it if you have the opportunity before the winning team holds it high on Grand Final day.”



NAB Group Executive Business and Private Banking, Rachel Slade, said NAB was thrilled to team up with the AFL to bring the Premiership Cup to communities around the country.



“It’s been another incredible season, and the NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Tour is a great way to celebrate the players and their achievements, and make the competition more visible in local communities,” Slade said.



“We hope it keeps motivating future generations to get involved in the game we all love.”



2024 Premiership Cup Ambassador and three-time AFLW Premiership player Erin Phillips said she is looking forward to starting the 2024 NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Tour in her home state, with the Cup beginning its journey in Adelaide on Monday, November 11.



“I’m incredibly excited to be the Premiership Cup Ambassador for this year’s finals series. The NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Tour is such a great opportunity to give back to fans, and get local communities involved in our great game,” Phillips said.



“It will be wonderful for the Cup Tour to head to Tasmania for the first time, with a number of Tassie-born players featuring in this year’s finals, including Mia King, Nicole Bresnehan, and Daria Bannister."



A detailed list of the Cup Tour locations will be unveiled on Tuesday, November 12.



2024 NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Tour locations: