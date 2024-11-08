NORTH Melbourne is through to a home preliminary final after securing a mature seven-point win over Adelaide in the first qualifying final at Ikon Park.
The Kangaroos came from behind to defeat the gutsy Crows, surviving a second-quarter scare to win 5.8 (38) to 5.1 (31) in front of a crowd of 3,689.
It was a see-sawing match, with both teams in control for long periods of the game, however a dominant third quarter by the Kangaroos, where small forward Bella Eddey kicked two goals in a five-minute period, returned the game into the home side’s favour.
From there, the Kangaroos were able to hold off the Crows, finishing strongly and walking away with victory.
Adelaide veteran Chelsea Randall played arguably one of the best games of her career, finishing with 22 disposals and two goals, but her heroic efforts weren't enough to get her team over the line.
North opened the scoring inside the first two minutes when Tahlia Randall, who was kept goalless the last time these two teams met, used her body expertly on the in-form Zoe Prowse to mark and convert close to goal.
However, that was about the only highlight for the quarter for the Roos as Adelaide lifted and began to gain ascendancy.
The Crows scored the next two through their most dangerous forwards Danielle Ponter - who came into the game under an injury cloud - and tall marking forward Caitlin Gould.
It looked like the Crows had won the quarter until a controversial free kick for a deliberate rushed behind was awarded to North forward Kate Shierlaw just prior to quarter-time.
The free kick didn't seem to concern the Crows as they continued to dominate territory in the second term, having 10-1 inside 50s for the quarter. But they were unable to turn those entries into scores.
Randall finally broke the deadlock when the 33-year-old executed a sensational chasedown tackle in the middle of the ground. She played on quickly and delivered to Gould who marked and scored her second goal, giving the Crows a five-point lead at the main break.
North needed a spark to lift them in the second half and it came through crafty small forward Eddey.
She kicked two goals to start the third term, showing her versatility with a goal on the run and her second through a snap shot on goal to give her team the lead again.
Jasmine Garner (29 disposals, 10 clearances) and her partner in crime Ash Ridell (34 disposals, 10 clearances) started to have more influence, with the two combining for 15 disposals and nine inside 50s for the quarter.
The Roos added another to their tally through unlikely goalkicker Amy Smith and went into the three-quarter time break with a 10-point lead.
Both teams had their opportunities to start the final term, with the Crows' Niamh Kelly hitting the post and North's Vikki Wall missing twice from set shots.
When the Crows needed a player to step up once again it was Randall who scored, converting a set shot with two minutes remaining and reducing the margin to seven points.
Eddey's magic moments
At half-time it looked as though the underdog Crows were going to cause a massive upset in the first final of 2024. North's Bella Eddey had other ideas when she came out and scored two goals in five minutes to start the second half. The 22-year-old took her moments by scoring two crucial majors to put the lead back in the favour of the Kangaroos. It was one they would not relinquish.
Veteran Crow a standout
At 33, Chelsea Randall proved that age is just a number. The former Crows skipper played one of the matches of her career, very nearly getting her side over the line for an upset victory. Her chasedown tackle in the second term, along with her two goals, showed what a valuable asset she is to her team.
Up next
Adelaide will have to back it up next week when it meets the winner of the Fremantle v Essendon elimination final being played on Saturday night at Fremantle Oval. North Melbourne is just one win away from reaching the 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final, and will host a home preliminary final in two weeks' time.
NORTH MELBOURNE 2.1 2.1 5.4 5.8 (38)
ADELAIDE 2.0 3.0 4.0 5.1 (31)
GOALS
North Melbourne: Eddey 2, Shierlaw, T.Randall, Smith
Adelaide: C.Randall 2, Gould 2, Ponter
BEST
North Melbourne: Garner, Riddell, Eddey, Shierlaw, M.King
Adelaide: Randall, Marinoff, Gould, J.Allan, Ponter
INJURIES
North Melbourne: Nil
Adelaide: Nil
Reports: Nil
Crowd: 3,689 at Ikon Park