Follow all the action from Friday night's qualifying final between the Kangaroos and Crows

Follow it LIVE: North Melbourne v Adelaide from 7.15pm AEDT

NORTH Melbourne and Adelaide are eyeing a home preliminary final as the premiership contenders meet just two weeks after their previous clash.

The Kangaroos were crowned minor premiers after going through the home and away season undefeated, but face a huge test against the Crows at Ikon Park on Friday night.

KANGAROOS v CROWS Follow it LIVE

Whoever comes out on top will host a preliminary final in a fortnight's time.

North recorded an eight-point win over a wasteful Adelaide outfit when the teams met at Norwood Oval two weeks ago.

Jenna Bruton is back for the Roos this week, replacing Niamh Martin, but North is still without injured captain Emma Kearney.

The Crows are boosted by the availability of Danielle Ponter after the gun forward hurt her ankle last week.

Lily Tarlinton has replaced Najwa Allen in their only change.