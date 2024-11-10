Dakota Davidson celebrates a goal during the qualifying final between Hawthorn and Brisbane at Ikon Park on November 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has won its way through to a fifth preliminary final, holding off a surging Hawthorn outfit by six points in a fiery clash on Sunday afternoon.

Neat conversion in front of the big sticks proved to be the difference for the Lions, who finished 6.2 (38) to 4.8 (32) winners on a sun-drenched Ikon Park.

Down by just one straight kick with less than a minute on the clock, Hawthorn threatened to go end-to-end and equalise, but it wasn't to be, with Brisbane's half-back line ending any hope of extra time.

The Hawks dominated early, living in their front half, and slicing through Brisbane's defence, but finished with a return of just two goals from seven scores in a trend that came back to haunt them.

Typically calm, reliable set shot kickers were missing regulation shots on goal, building pressure on the Hawks, and keeping the door open for Brisbane.

But it wasn't smooth sailing for the Lions, either.

Brisbane's first half connection going forward wasn't as slick as it typically is. Dakota Davidson (two goals) had strong moments, but was often caught leading under the ball, while Taylor Smith (one goal) had to press high up the field to get involved in the game, while being closely marked by Emily Everist.

While the Lions struggled to maintain neat chains of possession, fumbling the footy or not able to hit the sweet spot by hand, Hawthorn's slingshot at speed was devastating. With numbers in defence to overwhelm Brisbane's forwards, they then effectively engaged their foot-speed to break through the Lions' defence.

But once the visitors developed a sense of calm, largely in the second half, they established the attacking run that has been their brand in recent years. Ruby Svarc (10 disposals, five tackles) was the firestarter, with her dash important, and her sidestep creating two goals either side of the main break.

Mattea Breed (15 disposals, four clearances) did an impressive job of curbing the influence of Ally Anderson. Remaining a physical presence in tight, Anderson struggled to have her typical impact at stoppage.

Her work allowed Emily Bates (22 disposals, nine tackles), Jasmine Fleming (17 disposals, 353m gained), and Eliza West (19 disposals, seven clearances) the freedom to control the contest, keeping the Lions on the back foot and establishing a strong territory game.

Dawes in hot water?

In a hot final, with no love lost between the teams, an early Belle Dawes hit on Hawthorn defender Ainslie Kemp could have her finals campaign in doubt. As Kemp was fighting for a loose ball on the wing early in the second term, Dawes attacked the contest front on. Just as Kemp was lifting her head, Dawes clattered in and although she attempted to pull out of the tackle, her momentum carried her into the Hawk at speed, ultimately collecting her high and forcing Kemp from the field for assessment. Kemp spent the remainder of the quarter undergoing a Head Injury Assessment, and fortunately passed, returning to the field for the second half.

Daks' ideal start

After a tough week for Brisbane's all time leading goalkicker, in which Dakota Davidson was abused by a member of the crowd in the Lions' week 10 win over St Kilda, she came out and enjoyed the perfect start to the qualifying final. Known more for her physicality and contested marking, it was Davidson's athleticism that came to the fore early in the first quarter, where she gathered a ground ball with nothing but space in front of her, and one Hawk trailing behind. Davidson backed in her speed, and made a sure thing of her kick to score the opening goal of the game. After kicking her second goal early in the final term, Davidson ruffled her hair in a pointed moment of pride.

Dakota Davidson celebrates after scoring a goal during the qualifying final between Hawthorn and Brisbane at Ikon Parkon November 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Up next

With the win, Brisbane has earned the week off before hosting a home preliminary final, while Hawthorn will be watching this afternoon's elimination final between Port Adelaide and Richmond to learn who it will face in next week's do-or-die semi final.

HAWTHORN 2.5 3.6 3.7 4.8 (32)

BRISBANE 2.1 2.1 5.1 6.2 (38)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Eardley, McDonagh, Ashmore, Stephenson

Brisbane: C.Svarc 2, Davidson 2, Hartill, Smith

BEST

Hawthorn: Bates, Fleming, West, Richardson,

Brisbane: Koenen, Grider, R.Svarc, C.Svarc, Dunne

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Fleming (left ankle/foot)

Brisbane: Nil

Crowd: 5,015 at Ikon Park