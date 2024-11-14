Mim Strom and Jess Allan compete in a ruck contest during the match between Fremantle and Adelaide at Fremantle Oval in week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE are no more second chances. Every error from here on in will be magnified, but both Adelaide and Fremantle are well-versed in the do-or-die nature of semi-finals.

Can the Crows progress to a fifth preliminary final? Or will the Dockers see the perennial contenders go out in straight sets?

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 16

Adelaide v Fremantle at Norwood Oval, 3.05pm ACDT

Head-to-head: Adelaide – seven wins, Fremantle – one win

Last time they met: Adelaide 5.9 (39) defeated Fremantle 0.6 (6), week two, 2024

Ebony Marinoff (31 disposals, 19 tackles) and Anne Hatchard (29 disposals, two goals) starred for Adelaide, holding the Dockers goalless on their home deck. It was a steadfast defensive performance from the Crows, who forced Fremantle's shots on goal wide and at a distance, before breaking free to attack on their own terms. A lot has changed in the time since, however, as Fremantle's Aine Tighe and Adelaide's Eloise Jones both played in this game, before being struck down with long-term injuries in the following weeks.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 04:27 AFLW full post-match, WK2: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after week two’s match against Adelaide

03:28 AFLW full post-match, WK2: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after week two’s match against Fremantle

10:22 AFLW Mini-Match: Fremantle v Adelaide Extended highlights of the Dockers and Crows clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:51 AFLW Highlights: Fremantle v Adelaide The Dockers and Crows clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:33 Hatchard hammers home the sealer following superb grab Anne Hatchard used her strength to take a brilliant goal-line mark before finishing truly

00:56 Score Assist in full effect as Ponter snags one Danielle Ponter was made to wait as new smart ball technology confirmed she had slotted Adelaide's third major

00:38 Prowse takes to the skies with monster grab Zoe Prowse shows off her aerial skills with a brilliant high-flying mark

00:27 Marinoff makes it look easy delivering from distance Ebony Marinoff shows her superstar quality early with a brilliant goal from long range

Key match-up: Jess Allan v Mim Strom

Last week, Mim Strom was the gamebreaker for the Dockers in a stunning performance that bore a record 55 hitouts, 26 disposals and a goal, albeit against an inexperienced ruck division. This week, Strom must take on another elite ruck in Jess Allan, and find a way to support her midfield in a similar fashion.

Learn More 01:31

Allan's connection with her midfield unit is exceptional. She leads the League for average hitouts to advantage (11.1) and wins 55.8 per cent of ruck contests, while she boasts the likes of Marinoff, Danielle Ponter, Hatchard and Chelsea Randall at her feet. Strom's midfield might not have the star names that Adelaide does, although Aisling McCarthy has shot up through the ranks this year, but their ability to operate as a unit under Strom has been impressive.

It is around the ground that the pair also compete so well, Strom more in terms of a defensive tall, while Allan tends to get involved in aggressive attacking chains. As a result, they are ideally matched to go head-to-head all afternoon, and have significant impact on their respective side's fortunes.

Learn More 18:16

Where it will be won

Unfortunately for Adelaide, everything still comes back to its ability to convert its chances. That means both in terms of accuracy and generating opportunities once in scoring range – both of which have reared their heads at different times in recent weeks. Fremantle is also very good at restricting its opposition in attack, conceding a goal from just 14.1 per cent of inside 50s against, and conceding a shot on goal from just 34.2 per cent of entries.

The Dockers' goal accuracy has been concerning at times this year as well, but they have had players step up in front of goal in clutch moments, with Gabby O'Sullivan's late goal last week just the most recent example.

Gabby O'Sullivan celebrates a goal during the AFLW Elimination Final between Fremantle and Essendon at Fremantle Oval on November 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

They are the second and third-best teams in defence this year, with Adelaide conceding only 25.9 points per game, and Fremantle 27.0 – more only than minor premier North Melbourne.

In terms of style, these sides differ greatly. Adelaide leads the League for contested marks with an average of 6.6, and Fremantle brings up the rear with just 3.1 per game, while the Crows are more of an end-to-end transition team, and the Dockers are more reliant on generating scores from forward-half intercepts.

Fremantle's slow first quarters is something the club has started to lean into, almost conceding a quarter one loss with the goal of coming home strong, but it cannot allow Adelaide too much early leg rope, because it is one of the toughest teams to reign in once it has gathered momentum.

Tip: The Dockers won't make it easy, but the Crows will reach a fifth preliminary final. Adelaide by nine points.