BRISBANE defender Jennifer Dunne says it's business as usual for the premiers this week, who have "plenty to work on" as they wait for a preliminary final opponent.

The Lions earned a weekend off with their qualifying final win over Hawthorn and now await the winner of Adelaide and Fremantle for the right to take part in the NAB AFLW Grand Final.

With its first break since the beginning of the season, Dunne said nothing would change as Brisbane prepares for a tilt at back-to-back flags.

"It'll be nice to have a reset and look after ourselves," she said.

"We have plenty to work on from the weekend's game, so we'll use the training sessions we have to our advantage.

"Last year we were in a similar boat, everyone's used to it. I don't think we'll change anything, but it just allows us to have an extra day or two off."

Brisbane players sing the team song after the qualifying final against Hawthorn at Ikon Park on November 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions were given a boost on Wednesday after midfielder Belle Dawes had her one-match suspension overturned, ensuring she would be available for the preliminary final.

Dunne said she would "definitely" watch the Crows and Dockers live, before really knuckling down on her homework next week.

Brisbane has not played Fremantle since the opening round of season seven, while it has played the Crows three times in the past 12 months, each ending in a Lions victory by less than a goal.

"Either team we play, we'll bring what we can … and look forward to it regardless," she said.

The Irish defender has become an integral part of Brisbane's backline in just her second season, winning an equal match-high eight intercept possessions against the Hawks in a starring performance.

She said lining up on countrywoman Aine McDonagh was an exciting battle.

"I was happy to do what I could for the group," Dunne said.

"Aine has got an All-Australian nomination and I'm always rooting for my fellow Irish, but at the weekend I was matched up against her and I had to do what I could to help us get over the line.

"I try to embrace it and when I know I have my team's support … I felt supported last weekend and was lucky to come out on the winning side."