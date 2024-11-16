The schedule for the third week of the 2024 NAB AFLW finals series has been announced

Isabel Dawes in action during the AFLW R5 match between Brisbane and Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena on September 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne will host Port Adelaide in a Saturday afternoon blockbuster, while Brisbane plays Adelaide for a Grand Final spot on Saturday night.

After a week off, the Kangaroos welcome the Power to Ikon Park at 3.05pm AEDT next Saturday.

The Power surged home in the final quarter to overrun Hawthorn on Saturday night.

Port Adelaide will be aiming to reach its first AFLW Grand Final in just its third season in the competition, while the Kangaroos are looking for redemption after last season's loss to Brisbane in the decider.

Meanwhile, Adelaide will be aiming to reach a fifth AFLW Grand Final after easily disposing of Fremantle ahead of a clash with red-hot Brisbane.

The Lions will host the Crows at Brighton Homes Arena at 6.30pm AEST (7.30pm AEDT) on Saturday night.

WEEK THREE FINALS FIXTURE

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23

First Preliminary Final

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEDT

Second Preliminary Final

Brisbane v Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena, 6.30pm AEST (7.30pm AEDT)