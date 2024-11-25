Ebony Marinoff edges out Ash Riddell to win the AFLW's Best and Fairest award for 2024

Ebony Marinoff poses for a photo after winning the 2024 AFLW Best and Fairest Medal during the 2024 W Awards at Crown Palladium. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE star Ebony Marinoff has been named the AFLW's best player for 2024, winning the league's Best and Fairest award on Monday night.

In a tight count, Marinoff finished on 23 votes to be three votes ahead of North Melbourne midfielder Ash Riddell.

Earlier in the night, Marinoff had been honoured with her seventh All-Australian blazer.

Marinoff had a career-best campaign, dominating around stoppages with her high workrate and strong ball use. Her ability to do damage both offensively and defensively meant she was never out of the game.

In 2024, she averaged career-high numbers for disposals (30.5), contested possessions (16.5), tackles (12.4), clearances (6.5) and pressure acts (26.7).

She is the second Adelaide player to win the award after legend Erin Phillips.

The count was still in the balance in the final round, after neither Riddell nor Marinoff polled votes in week nine when North Melbourne faced Adelaide.

Marinoff was holding a two-vote lead over the Roo, with Monique Conti four off the lead.

Two votes against the Cats were enough to secure the win for the Crow, while Riddell polled one in her final round game against Gold Coast.

Ash Riddell celebrates receiving a vote during the 2024 W Awards at Crown Palladium. Picture: AFL Photos

The toast by AFL Chairman Richard Goyder was met with a chorus of "Noffy!" for the popular Crow.

In a particularly tight count, Marinoff jumped out to an early lead, polling eight of a possible nine votes after three weeks of footy, ahead of unheralded Saint Jaimee Lambert in second.

Jas Garner's first votes – coming in week five – were met with rapturous applause from the players, the All-Australian captain beloved amongst the wider playing group who feel she never gets her dues on vote night.

Jasmine Garner and Ebony Marinoff after being named in the All-Australian team during the 2024 W Awards at Crown Palladium. Picture: AFL Photos

Riddell took a brief lead in round six, before Marinoff regained control, and held first spot for the remainder of the count.

Essendon duo Maddy Prepsakis and Georgia Nanscawen polled particularly strongly, dominating the Bombers' share of the count, as did Hawthorn skipper Emily Bates for her side, while a wide array of Brisbane players split the Lions' votes.

Marinoff said she was "pinching herself" with the award, having barracked for the club as a child when AFLW wasn't on the horizon.

"I think it just goes to hard work. I'm a really competitive person, and I have an incredible drive to get the best out of myself, both on and off the field, so I guess standing up here today just goes to show, you put the work in, you get rewards," she said.

"First of all, I do want to give out a shout out to Jazzy Garner, because one day Jas will be up here, and she actually had an amazing year. To go into battle with the best, that's what I love doing, so good luck on the weekend to North and the Brissie girls, I'm sure it'll be a competitive hitout.

"To my Crows family, I'm a proud South Australian, so to be able to play for the club that I support, and being there with success, and this year, just, I think that connection – I love you all, and I'm so proud to be up here.

"And this is for you guys and for the crew watching back home. I wish you could be here, because I'm sure we'll party hard with Hannah (Munyard) as well getting the goal of the year.

"And to the coaches, Doc (Matthew Clarke), I think our relationship and just moving into that leadership space, to always walk into your office and dive into what we do, it's amazing credit to yourself.

"I played community footy with (midfield coach) Courtney Cramey, won premierships with Courtney Cramey. She's my best friend, but she's a mentor, and her partner, [Narelle] Smith had a massive part of my journey down at Morphy (Morphettville) Park. So I certainly I would not be up here without Courtney and 'Rel within my journey this year."

Marinoff said she had offered to bring her mum to the awards, but her mum had said to take housemates and teammates Lily Tarlinton and Zoe Prowse, who she said had "made me a better human".

"I think a lot of parents back in the day, when they say kid wants to play footy, they go, 'probably not, go play netball'. I certainly didn't play netball, but I played netball like I played footy, too many contacts," she said.

"My mum is truly my number one fan. She actually hasn't missed a game – she missed in COVID – but she's at the games week in, week out, many thousands of dollars to support me.

"Thank you so much everyone. It's a pleasure to play in this league, and I know there's so many amazing athletes that have won this award before me, and it's a real honour to be in that category. And cheers for that."

Zoe Prowse, Ebony Marinoff and Lily Tarlinton at the 2024 W Awards at Crown Palladium. Picture: Getty Images

Adelaide women's footy boss Phil Harper said Marinoff was a very worthy winner.

"To be named the AFLW Best and Fairest is a huge honour and one that Ebony should be extremely proud of and as a club we are very proud of their efforts this season," he said.

"She works tirelessly to improve herself and her teammates and leads from the front every week."

2024 Best and Fairest

Ebony Marinoff - 23 votes

Ash Riddell - 20

Madison Prespakis - 18

Emily Bates - 17

Monique Conti - 17

Georgia Nanscawen - 17