Rebecca Beeson leads her team out ahead of the match between Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) and Greater Western Sydney at Alberton Oval in week 10, 2024.

AS THE dust settles on the season for clubs out of the premiership race, the review process begins in earnest - and that includes from our AFL.com.au experts, too.

We look at what worked, what didn't, season highlights, and what your club needs to do ahead of next season.

Check it out.

Where they finished

16th (one win, nine losses, one draw, 70.4 per cent)

What worked

Although it exposed a gap in defence, the decision to move Tarni Evans forward for the bulk of the season added a dynamism that Greater Western Sydney's attack has lacked in Cora Staunton's retirement. Her athleticism moving on the deck repeatedly caught opposition defenders out, while she also offered strength in the air. On top of it all, her long boot and ability to press up the ground and link inside 50 was vital when the side won momentum in games. She finished second in the club's goalkicking this year, behind Zarlie Goldsworthy, and looked at home in the attacking line. Outside of Evans' impressive role change, Bec Beeson's seamless captaincy takeover was also an important move for the club. Beeson is very much a lead-by-example captain, who put her body on the line every game, and encouraged teammates to come along with her. She represents a new era of the Giants, and allowed her footy to do the talking this year, backed up by her second club Best and Fairest victory.

What didn't work

When the Giants weren't winning the ball at the source, they found it exceptionally difficult to score, but when they did find strength at stoppage, they were able to seriously challenge teams. The problem was largely an inability to sustain that contested strength for long enough to hold off opposition sides. Beeson had a career-best season, while Alyce Parker, Goldsworthy, and draftee Kaitlyn Srhoj fought hard at the contest, but the combination's inability to challenge opposing midfields for a full four quarters was evident. Part of this was a reliance on an athletic, raw ruck in Eilish O'Dowd who, although showing some real strength and power, could sometimes find herself beaten against more seasoned rucks, and that then filtered down to the midfield at her feet. That inconsistency around the ball also left the backline under some real pressure, meaning the Giants were susceptible to leaking big scores.

Season highlight

While the opening week match of the season, in which the Giants recorded their highest ever score and biggest ever win, is an obvious highlight, it is a different game that was the biggest showing of strength and temerity. Following on from a tough week, in which the club's AFL program was embroiled in a scandal, the AFLW side had to front up in Frankston, against a firing Hawthorn side. Not expected to win, and ultimately falling by 37 points, it was the Giants' impressive opening half in which they seriously challenged the Hawks that showed the best of what the club can offer. Its pressure, work rate, and attacking intent was clear, with Evans bobbing up for the first two goals of the game. Above it all, Beeson's leadership was on show for the duration, with heavy shoulders from the week that preceded the game, her endeavour on the ball was impressive.

Targets in the player movement period/draft

The club has already been linked to Western Bulldogs defender Eleanor Brown, and has expressed interest in Dogs ruck Alice Edmonds, both of whom would seriously bolster their respective lines. But support right across the list is needed for the Giants. An attention-grabbing key forward who can form a neat trio with Goldsworthy and Evans would be a strong addition. Some defensive depth also needs to be a priority, particularly if Evans is to stay in attack, and Srhoj can establish herself in a half back/wing rotation. Meanwhile, around the ball, some dynamic support for Parker and Beeson, ideally a bigger body, wouldn't go astray. In terms of the draft, someone like Lu Painter would be a handy addition given her physicality at stoppage and breakaway power, while a Sierra Grieves, albeit not as bullocking, could offer some finesse in that part of the ground.