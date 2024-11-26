All the award winners from Tuesday night's AFLPA MVP night

Ebony Marinoff leads Adelaide out onto the field ahead of week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE superstar Ebony Marinoff has capped off an outstanding season with the AFLPA's Most Valuable Player award, taking out all three major individual prizes for the year.

Marinoff has already been crowned the AFLW's best and fairest, as well as the AFLCA's champion player of the year award.

Former teammate Erin Phillips is the only other AFLW player to have completed the triple within one season, back in 2019.

Marinoff took out the crown ahead of friendly rival, North Melbourne star Jasmine Garner, with West Coast young gun Ella Roberts finishing third.

Jasmine Garner and Ebony Marinoff after being named in the All-Australian team during the 2024 W Awards at Crown Palladium. Picture: AFL Photos

In a rare break from midfield dominance of awards, Fremantle ruck Mim Strom sat in fourth.

Marinoff was also named best captain, ahead of Melbourne's Kate Hore and Hawthorn leader Emily Bates.

It was a big night for South Australian footy, with Crows champion Chelsea Randall winning her sixth "most courageous" title, while Port Adelaide winger Shineah Goody was named best first-year Player.

Brisbane star Jade Ellenger was recognised for her paramedicine and nursing studies, awarded the "Education and Training Excellence Award".

MVP voting process:

Each player nominates three teammates for the categories of MVP, most courageous and best first-year player, with those votes tallied to finalise a list of 54 candidates (three per side) for each award. All skippers are automatically nominated for best captain. Players then vote on a 3-2-1 basis from the shortlist of nominees, but cannot vote for their own teammates. The player with the highest number of votes is then named the winner of the award.

AFLW Players' Most Valuable Player:

Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide) Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne) Ella Roberts (West Coast) Mim Strom (Fremantle) Ash Riddell (North Melbourne)

Most Courageous:

Chelsea Randall (Adelaide) Eliza McNamara (Melbourne) Daisy D'Arcy (Gold Coast) Rachel Kearns (Geelong) Cathy Svarc (Brisbane)

Chelsea Randall in action during the semi-final between Adelaide and Fremantle at Norwood Oval on November 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Best Captain:

Ebony Mairnoff (Adelaide) Emily Bates (Brisbane) Kate Hore (Melbourne) Breanna Koenen (Brisbane) Emma Kearney (North Melbourne)

Best First-Year Player: