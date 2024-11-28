Ruby Tripodi reveals how the fuel for North Melbourne's unbeaten campaign was born in the off-season

ON THE final siren of last year's NAB AFLW Grand Final, North Melbourne players were left on their haunches, exhausted after being completely outrun by a champion Brisbane side.

The fire in the belly has been burning ever since.

After receiving their off-season running programs, 23-year-old Ruby Tripodi and 20-year-old Taylah Gatt stayed in touch, meeting almost daily at Arden Street to clock up the kilometres together.

Tripodi would make the trek north from Williamstown while Gatt would cross town from Hawthorn, the North Melbourne base the perfect midway point for the firm friends, despite players not being required back at the club until June.

Over time, the various running duos and trios scattered among the side began to form one group – Run Club.

The AFLW off-season is long – December to June – before the organised pre-season starts around three months before round one. Players are now on 12-month contracts, meaning they are financially supported while they maintain fitness and touch away from the club, but it can be hard to remain focused on solo running programs for six months.

Driven by the Grand Final defeat, noted runner and leader Ash Riddell decided to encourage, cajole and organise Saturday sessions for the group.

"Everyone was doing their running, then all of a sudden, we started doing run clubs," Tripodi said.

"Ash, 'Jammin' (Jas Garner), (Emma) Kearney, they're the ones who are pushing as hard as they can. Not that they need to, but they want to."

It's not a new thing for the Roos, but Run Club has never been as popular as it was earlier this year.

Ruby Tripodi and Taylah Gatt at North Melbourne training in November, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Ash is probably the leading driver every year. We had such good turnouts, heaps of numbers, which we often have, but this year it went to a new level," Gatt said.

"Everyone bought in so much, and we all wanted to get better. Lulu (Pullar) came back really fit as well, I know she was really pushing me.

"Our attitude as a group is we just want to get better. It's something we often use as a group, around the club, and we just really took that opportunity. Obviously Brisbane is quite fit, so to [now] have that fitness up our sleeve, it gave us such good confidence.

"I reckon Libby (Birch) was quite vocal as well, she's been such a good addition. Vikki Wall wasn't here in the pre-pre season (due to being in Ireland), but in the conditioning we've been doing in season, she's been a really big voice."

The mid-week, shorter shuttle sessions were often run at Arden Street, with varied attendance due to work or holidays. But the longer Saturday runs were often taken on the road, with Ikon Park and Albert Park Lake options for excursions.

After the sessions came coffee or lunch, and another opportunity to build connections.

"The closer it got to pre-season, the more it built. There was so much excitement. We absolutely love the group and it's not hard to want to come here, because you love the people," Tripodi said.

"We love working hard, but I never really felt like it was a chore or I had to get my running done. It was 'I get to come here and do Run Club'."

Tripodi has taken a long and winding road to an AFLW career, a basketballer who only made the switch to footy at 17.

She played one year with the Western Jets in the Coates Talent League, and missed out on four drafts as she plied her trade with Williamstown in the VFLW.

She was finally picked up by North Melbourne in the supplementary draft before the 2023 season, playing nine games before being dropped on the eve of the finals series.

Fast-forward a year and Tripodi was one of the Roos' best in their preliminary final triumph, with the kilometres logged in the legs over the off-season paying off.

"I definitely feel like coming through that way has been so beneficial to myself, and I probably wasn't ready before coming to North. I don't know if I was ready last year, but I think I have just wanted to continue to improve," she said.

"The difference this year is playing midfield, I feel like I'm more of a midfielder than a small forward. It's definitely not something I'm very good at, I don't think. I feel much more comfortable as a mid. Having 'Jammin', Ash and Mia (King), the way they are, they're so giving and great people to learn off.

"On an individual level, [missing finals in 2023 was] definitely one of the hardest things, because everyone wants to be playing. But the big thing that got me through it was I reminded myself that maybe this isn't my opportunity – when it is, I hope I get the respect and support of my teammates.

Ruby Tripodi in action during the match between North Melbourne and Geelong at Arden Street Ground in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"So, I had to be the best teammate I could be, and how supportive I could be. It's not hard to be when you've got great people. I was so proud of them and so excited for them, but I guess from an individual level, it's definitely hard."

For Gatt, her third season has been one of growth, another pre-season adding some strength to her frame and an ability to compete with bigger bodies on the wing.

"The confidence piece has definitely been huge, but also the belief side of it. We've had very different journeys, I've played most games, but just the belief and confidence [weren't necessarily there]," Gatt said.

"I feel like in my first year I wasn't ready, but I was fortunate and got the opportunity to play. Whereas now I feel like I've really earnt it. I feel so much more mature and ready for it."